North Carolina man is killed when GPS sends him over washed out bridge

North Carolina man dies after GPS sends him the wrong way.

GPS led the man over a bridge that’s been washed out since 2013.

“He drove to his death,” said a loved one. A DEADLY MISTAKE! Currently, GPS can help guide drivers to the best routes but it can also lead to the most egregious errors. Such is the case of a North Carolina man who was killed when his GPS led him astray on a rainy night. The man was advised to follow a faster route that took him over a bridge that had been washed out since 2013, according to his family. Now, they are making a special request and encouraging people to be careful when following GPS directions. MAN DIES AFTER FOLLOWING GPS Phillip Paxson, a North Carolina man, recently died after following his GPS directions which led him over a disused bridge over a river, according to Fox News. The incident caused an uproar, since the family of the deceased declared on social media that his accident happened because he was following his GPS on September 30. Now, the family is asking for justice in the face of Paxson’s death and declared that they are hoping that other families don’t have to go through the same painful experience. A relative of the Paxsons declared that they are making the case public to inform others.

How did the accident occur? It appears that Paxson, 47, was driving his Jeep after attending his eldest daughter’s party in the town of Hickory, when his GPS took him to a bridge that had been out of use since July 2013, Fox News reported. His mother-in-law, Linda McPhee Koening, gave more details about what happened. “Our family suffered a horrible loss on Friday, September 30. My son-in-law, Phil Paxson, lost his life on his way home from celebrating his daughter’s ninth birthday in Hickory, North Carolina. It was a dark and rainy night and he was following his GPS, which took him down a concrete road to a bridge that dropped off into a river,” Linda recounted in the Facebook post.

“It was a totally avoidable accident” Linda McPhee Koening pointed out that the bridge had no signs indicating that it was in poor condition or that it was an unsafe to travel over it. There were no barriers or warning signs that could have saved Paxson from the terrible accident. “The bridge had been destroyed 9 years ago and was never repaired. It lacked barriers or warning signs to prevent the death of a 47-year-old man, father of two daughters. His family and his friends will miss him very much. It was a totally avoidable accident. We mourn his death,” Linda concluded in her post.

What does Paxson’s family want? According to Fox News, the family has a special request after Paxson’s death. The only thing they want is that there are security measures for places that are unsafe for drivers. As Linda said in her post, “it was an avoidable accident” that, unfortunately, took the life of the father of two. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the family with the expenses associated with his death. “As many of you may have heard, my sister Alicia Paxson lost her husband Phil Paxson in a tragic accident. He had two young daughters who now have no father. This is an extremely difficult time for them,” stated the description on the site, where 104 people have donated. Filed Under: Phillip Paxson Dies GPS

“They have to pay” A close relative told Fox that Phillip was “led to his death.” In the GoFundMe campaign created by Alicia, Paxson’s wife’s sister, she pointed out that this incident occurred after the birthday celebration and that they are still in shock over the terrible incident that occurred that night. However, the family stressed that they want justice to be done. “It happened right after a birthday party they were having for their oldest daughter. We are all in shock and disbelief. This was a preventable accident, the bridge he went over at night had a big hole in it and there were no barricades. It had been that way for many years. Nobody repaired it and now they have to pay the price. Please pray for our family during this very difficult time,” she wrote. Filed Under: Phillip Paxson Dies GPS