Mysterious Instagram account seeks justice for Itzel Espinoza’s murder

Itzel Espinoza’s name has been everywhere for the last few months. Unfortunately, it’s not how she would have dreamed of becoming famous. Now, someone is trying to ensure that her case is not forgotten. A mysterious Instagram account is seeking justice for the murder of young Itzel Espinoza.

Social media plays an important role in disseminating information these days. It’s a way to call attention to issues and get millions of people invested in a cause. That is what’s happening now thanks to the Instagram profile @isaasoria, which is seeking justice for Itzel.

Mysterious Instagram profile seeks justice for the murder of young Itzel Espinoza

With only 16 posts, this mysterious account seeks to expose the brutal case of the murdered 17-year-old girl. The account posts updates on the case, points to the alleged culprits and serves as a tribute to the Mexican girl.

Almost 13,000 people have already followed the Instagram account called “Justice for Itzel Espinoza”, which states in its description that it is the only one.