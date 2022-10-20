Donald Trump charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ rates to stay at his hotels

Donald Trump is the center of controversy again.

A report finds that he overcharged the Secret Service to stay at his hotels.

Records show payments totaling $1.4 million. DID HE OVERCHARGE THE SECRET SERVICE? Former President Trump is facing a new controversy as a report finds that he charged ‘exorbitant’ rates to the Secret Service for hotel stays at his properties during his administration. The House Oversight Committee released the report. Trump is going through a difficult period as the investigation into his ties to January 6 continues and his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI who seized around 100 classified documents. OVERCHARGING THE SECRET SERVICE? Former President Donald Trump, once again, is in the eye of the storm after being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee to appear to testify about the events surrounding the assault on the Capitol. This isn’t his only problem as his request to have an independent expert review documents seized by the FBI was denied. Now, it has been revealed that the Trump Organization, owned by former President Donald Trump, charged Secret Service personnel excessive rates to stay in their hotels when traveling with the Republican president, the House Oversight Committee revealed on Monday, according to the EFE agency.

Overcharging? Records obtained by the Oversight Committee show that between 2017 and 2021, the Secret Service, tasked with protecting the US president, spent more than $1.4 million at Trump properties, despite the fact that his team had stated that the agents stayed “at cost”, the EFE agency reported. According to these records, the federal agency paid daily rates of up to $1,185 per room in Trump properties, an amount well above the market rate, EFE stated. For this reason, the former president of the United States is involved in a new controversy, since it appears his team was not telling the truth.

A new investigation into Trump? Democratic congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, chair of the committee, sent a letter to the current director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, requesting that she deliver an agency accounting report before October 31, since the data to which she had access is incomplete, reported EFE. The committee has asked the Secret Service for a complete list of all agency spending on Trump properties, including resorts, clubs, hotels and restaurants. The process is still ongoing and the report that must be presented in the next few days must respond to inconsistencies.

Did the Secret Service frequently stay at Trump hotels? In the letter, Maloney stated that "the exorbitant fees" charged to the Secret Service and its agents frequent stays at Trump properties raise "serious concerns" that point to a possible conflicts of interest. The Chairwoman pointed out that these payments were "a taxpayer-funded windfall" for Trump's businesses, indicated EFE. Between January 20, 2017 and September 15, 2021, Secret Service agents stayed at properties of the then president in at least 40 occasions. According to Oversight Committee, Eric Trump, who is Vice President of the Trump Organization, said at the time that public employees who traveled with the president "stayed at cost" in the company's hotels, reported EFE.

Will investigations continue? Irregularities during Trump's term are being investigated by several institutions, both judicially, in various courts, and by the legislature, in Congress, which is examining the former president's attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election, EFE indicated. Maloney's remarks highlight concerns that currently exist. "Given the concerns surrounding the former president's conflicts of interest and the efforts to take advantage of the Presidency, the committee has a great interest in obtaining a complete accounting," Maloney said. At the moment, the investigations could mean serious problems for the former president.