Judge says that Donald Trump lied about voter fraud numbers

Judge says Donald Trump lied.

The former president lied about voter fraud under oath.

Trump’s legal trouble keeps getting worse. In the midst of all the legal problems that former President Donald Trump is facing, a judge has ruled that the businessman lied about voter fraud numbers after the 2020 election. He said Trump presented false evidence of electoral fraud in Georgia and demanded he hand over communications with one of his lawyers. Former President Donald Trump had signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results, which included allegations of voter fraud that he knew were false. He refused to accept that Joe Biden won. Donald Trump tried to tamper with the election results US District Court Judge David Carter, in an 18-page opinion, ordered that four emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots. He said the emails cannot be withheld because they include evidence of possible crimes. “The emails show that President Trump knew the specific voter fraud numbers were wrong, but continued to defend those numbers, both in court and in public,” Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California wrote in his ruling. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump Lied Fraud

Trump’s lawyers knew the information was false The judge cited allegations by Trump’s lawyers that Fulton County, Georgia, had miscounted more than 10,000 votes from dead people, felons and unregistered voters. These bogus claims were part of a filing Trump’s legal team made in Georgia state court in 2021. In December 2021, Eastman warned in a message that Trump had been told that “some of the claims (and evidence presented by experts)” in that Georgia file “were inaccurate”. Yet even after Eastman’s message, Trump and his team filed another legal complaint that had “the same inaccurate numbers,” the judge wrote. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump Lied Fraud

What was Trump hoping to achieve? Later, when the Trump team considered moving the case from the state court to the federal circuit, the attorney indicated in one of those messages that the data they had been using was incorrect, but they still filed the case with those same assertions. According to EFE, Eastman argued that these communications are protected as they are messages between a client and his lawyer, but the judge ruled out that privilege, since the emails could be evidence of fraud. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump Lied Fraud

Trump’s repeated accusations In December 2020, in an unusual 46-minute video with the initial announcement that “this is perhaps the most important speech I have ever given,” Donald Trump launched unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and went so far as to insist that the entire system is in under a “coordinated attack and siege”. The former Republican president asked the Supreme Court to take action on the matter and redoubled his commitment to the conspiracy theories although which the United States Attorney General stated that they had not found any large-scale irregularity that could change the result of the presidential elections won by Democrat Joe Biden. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump Lied Fraud