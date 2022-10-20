Joe Biden and AMLO talk on the phone.

The US president plans a visit to Mexico.

“Plans are still in the works.” Biden AMLO speak on the phone. US President, Joe Biden, and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday in which they addressed, among other issues, the migration crisis on the border between the two countries, the White House reported. In a statement, the US government indicated that Biden and López Obrador talked about how to reduce the number of people who cross the border illegally, as well as expanding legal pathways as an alternative to irregular migration. Biden and AMLO talk on the phone In addition, they discussed cooperation on security issues, including joint efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking and new legal tools to prosecute traffickers, as well as their commitment to economic cooperation. The conversation between the two leaders occurs in the midst of the controversy over Mexican energy policy within the framework of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), according to the EFE Agency.

Biden plans a visit to Mexico In July, the US and Canada filed complaints against López Obrador's energy reform, arguing that it favors Mexican companies to the detriment of foreign ones. Those complaints initiated a consultation process that could lead the United States to escalate negotiations and request the intervention of a controversy panel within the T-MEC. López Obrador said last week that Washington had decided not to continue with the consultations. However, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, contradicted the Mexican president on Monday and said that these consultations are still ongoing.

They will go over several topics Last week, Biden's administration announced a new program that will give legal status for two years to Venezuelans who arrive by plane. They also reached an agreement with Mexico to deport those Venezuelans who try to cross the border on foot back to Mexico. This new policy of expulsions has already begun to be implemented and is causing concern in border towns in Mexico, where migrant shelters are already full. This also took Venezuelans who were traveling north through the dangerous jungle of the Darien by surprise.

"Plans are still in the works" The expulsions are being carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and inherited from former President Donald Trump's administration. In December, Mexico will host the North American Leaders Summit, popularly known as the "three friends summit" which usually brings together the leaders of Canada, the US and Mexico. López Obrador announced on Tuesday that Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the summit. But White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to confirm the US president's attendance, saying "plans are still in the works".