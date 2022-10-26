Debate between Florida candidates for governor, Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist.

The debate revealed their opposing views. Republican Ron DeSantis, current Governor of Florida, who is up for re-election, and his rival, Democrat Charlie Crist, held a debate on Monday that showed their opposing views on matters such as immigration and abortion. The former avoided answering whether he will run for president in 2024, according to The Associated Press. In the only face-to-face event between the two candidates prior to the midterm elections on November 8, which was held in Fort Pierce in southeastern Florida, DeSantis refused to respond when Democratic candidate Charlie Crist asked him on more than one occasion if he is going to serve his entire four-year term as governor if he's re-elected. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Florida governor's debate early The doubt is over DeSantis being named as a possible Republican candidate for president in 2024 but he refused to answer directly during a debate before a very excited audience, more typical of a rally than a televised debate. The governor went to the debate supported by a large advantage in the polls. The last poll said he leads Charlie Crist by eleven percentage points. Crist launched several direct attacks hoping to reverse that trend.

De Santis spoke about immigration The advantage for DeSantis is reflected even among Hispanics in the state, a group in which he is ahead by seven points, largely thanks to Cuban-Americans, according to a survey commissioned by Telemundo/LX News, according to The Associated Press. Therefore, DeSantis was not quick to highlight controversial acts such duping some fifty undocumented Venezuelans to travel from San Antonio, Texas to the seaside resort of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. The stunt was paid for with $600,000 from state coffers and has led to at least three lawsuits.

"Horrible political stunt" "What we did was put this issue on the front line of discussion," said the governor during the debate moderated by CBS journalist Liz Quirantes, where he said that "millions and millions" of undocumented immigrants cross the southern border of the United States, a crisis that he linked to fentanyl trafficking into the country, The Associated Press reported. Crist, who described the transfer as "a horrible political stunt", had called for a federal investigation to determine the legality of transporting the undocumented immigrants, given that it was paid for with $12 million approved by the state legislature for the transport of undocumented immigrants in Florida.

Crist calls DeSantis divisive "You like to divide," said Crist, who at another time accused the governor of politicizing education with laws such banning speaking about gender identity in the state's public schools up to third grade, according to The Associated Press. The Democrat, who was governor of Florida as a member of the Republican Party, defined himself as "the unity candidate" and alluded at various points to achievements during his administration. After saying in the past that if he won the election he would immediately sign an executive order to protect abortion in Florida, Crist again defended women's right to choose.

They also talked about abortion On June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which established the right to abortion as a constitutional right. It was a historic ruling that now leaves abortion laws in the hands of state governments. DeSantis promoted and signed a bill that restricts abortion in this state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions that do not include cases of rape or incest. After the Supreme Court's decision, he promised that his administration would work to " expand pro-life protections".

Two weeks to go until the midterm elections Questioned about when abortion should be banned, given that Republican governors in other states are leaning towards a total ban, the governor did not answer and simply said he was proud of the law he had passed in Florida, according to The Associated Press. The debate was held about two weeks before the midterm elections. As in many other parts of the country, early voting began on Monday in several Florida counties. According to official figures, so far more than 1.1 million Floridians have already voted and sent their ballots by mail.