Relatives of victims unleash their anger against Parkland killer

I hope they “cause you pain until you scream for mercy” On Tuesday, November 1, the relatives of the 17 children and employees murdered in Parkland stopped just six feet from Cruz, looked at him and, with anger and pain, spoke directly to him, calling him a coward saying they wished him a painful death. “This monster has no redeeming value,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, was killed by Cruz. The enraged man told him that he hoped that “other prisoners that you are going to find in your new life will cause you that pain, 17 times more, until you scream for mercy, like your victims.”

Is he a sociopath? For hours, Cruz listened to the pain and anger of parents, wives, siblings and children. The 24-year-old stared at them without showing any emotion, according to The Associated Press. On Wednesday he will have to continue listening until the hearing is over and Judge Elizabeth Scherer finally formally sentences him to life in prison. Cruz will not be eligible for parole. Schachter added that since next Tuesday is his birthday, he would wish Cruz a painful death when he blew out the candles on the cake and would continue to do so every year until that happens. “You are a disgusting being. We can’t call you human, because you’re not,” added another grieving mother.

Heartbreaking statements “I am too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope that every moment here on earth is miserable and that you repent of your sins, Nikolas, and burn in hell,” said Terri Robinovitz, grandmother of Alyssa Alhadeff, another of the victims, according to Primer Impacto. “We hope that you, the monster who did this to our son, have a painful existence in the days you have left. Any pain you experience in prison will unfortunately be a fraction of what Ben endured,” said Eric Wikander, father of student Ben Wikander, who has had to undergo seven surgeries, according to El Tiempo Latino.