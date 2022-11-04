Relatives of victims unleash their anger against Parkland killer

Relatives of the victims unleash their anger at the Parkland killer
- “I hope that every moment of your breath here on earth is miserable.”
"I HOPE YOU BURN IN HELL" Relatives of the victims unleash their anger at the Parkland killer, after the jury finally decided the fate of Nikolas Cruz who was responsible for the 2018 massacre inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz terrorized Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when he went a shooting spree killing 17 people, including teenagers and employees of the school. Now, he will have to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Authorities arrested the young man shortly after the shooting but it has taken years for the trial reach a conclusion. Nikolas Cruz has finally been sentenced to life in prison. While it is true that many pushed for the death penalty, especially the parents of the victims, state law requires a unanimous jury decision for such a sentence to be imposed.
The jury voted 9-3, which means that, although the majority opted for the death penalty, some of the members thought it would be better to sentence the young man to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now that his future is decided, the parents of the victims had the opportunity to confront the killer with their victim impact statements.
I hope they “cause you pain until you scream for mercy”
On Tuesday, November 1, the relatives of the 17 children and employees murdered in Parkland stopped just six feet from Cruz, looked at him and, with anger and pain, spoke directly to him, calling him a coward saying they wished him a painful death.
“This monster has no redeeming value,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, was killed by Cruz. The enraged man told him that he hoped that “other prisoners that you are going to find in your new life will cause you that pain, 17 times more, until you scream for mercy, like your victims.”
Is he a sociopath?
For hours, Cruz listened to the pain and anger of parents, wives, siblings and children. The 24-year-old stared at them without showing any emotion, according to The Associated Press. On Wednesday he will have to continue listening until the hearing is over and Judge Elizabeth Scherer finally formally sentences him to life in prison. Cruz will not be eligible for parole.
Schachter added that since next Tuesday is his birthday, he would wish Cruz a painful death when he blew out the candles on the cake and would continue to do so every year until that happens. “You are a disgusting being. We can’t call you human, because you’re not,” added another grieving mother.
Heartbreaking statements
“I am too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope that every moment here on earth is miserable and that you repent of your sins, Nikolas, and burn in hell,” said Terri Robinovitz, grandmother of Alyssa Alhadeff, another of the victims, according to Primer Impacto.
“We hope that you, the monster who did this to our son, have a painful existence in the days you have left. Any pain you experience in prison will unfortunately be a fraction of what Ben endured,” said Eric Wikander, father of student Ben Wikander, who has had to undergo seven surgeries, according to El Tiempo Latino.