Victoria Ruffo like we’ve never seen her… with gray hair and no makeup!

Victoria Ruffo shared a photo with no makeup and gray hair.

She shocked her Instagram followers.

Fans say she is beautiful with her natural look. Soap opera actress Victoria Ruffo surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing a photograph with no makeup and gray roots. It’s unusual for Eugenio Derbez’s mother to appear so casual in public. Her followers commented that she looks beautiful with this new natural look. Despite the media attention around her personal life, Victoria Ruffo enjoys sharing her daily activities with her fans. VICTORIA RUFFO APPEARS WITH NO MAKEUP Mexican actress, Victoria Ruffo recently shared a photo with no makeup on Instagram. The actress was recently in Sonora, Mexico, enjoying the tourist attractions on a trip along the coasts. She posted a relaxed, all-natural selfie for her fans. «A wonderful day!» Ruffo wrote in the description. She’s wearing oversize black sunglasses and an olive-green top tourist t-shirt. Even with no makeup, the actress was fresh and wrinkle-free.

«Always pretty» The former first lady of Hidalgo received praise from her followers shortly after sharing the no-makeup selfie. Some people stressed how well cared for her skin looks, in addition to being happy to see that she was enjoying her time in Sonora before her birthday. «Nice natural photo, always beautiful.» «There are no more beautiful images, all of God’s creation in a single photo. A goddess in your entirety.» «So much perfection in a single photo.» «In this photo I see you calm with peace.» «The lady remains in formaldehyde, eternal youth, always radiant and beautiful,» people commented.

Victoria Ruffo involved in controversy? But while the star of the successful soap opera La Madrastra shared images of her birthday celebration, she was also criticized because of her youngest son, Anuar. People commented negatively about his weight gain. «A visit to the nutritionist would not hurt him at all, you have to take care of his health, he’s too young to be overweight.» «Don’t normalize obesity.» «Victoria, don’t continue to allow that child to continue gaining weight, otherwise his time on earth will be limited, talk to him, pay attention to him, I don’t understand how parents can allow their children to reach that physical state.»

Did fans defend her? Some internet users defended the actress and her son. They said commenters should stop meddling in other people’s lives and should not criticize their bodies. «The bad thing about social media is that anyone without knowledge of the facts gives their opinion on any number of things, given the obvious, they issue an opinion, but you have to be very careful not to hurt others, especially keep in mind that children have access to social networks and they can read the opinions- well-intentioned or ill-intentioned.” “What a way to get into the life of others.”