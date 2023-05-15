Internet users criticize Victoria Ruffo’s son for his weight (PHOTOS)

Victoria Ruffo appears with her children on Mother’s Day.

People are alarmed by her son’s appearance.

They warn her about his health. Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular actresses in Mexico and has a large number of fans throughout Latin America, who follow her on social media. She celebrated May 10 with her family. The Corona de Lágrimas actress celebrated Mother’s Day in Mexico with her beloved family and did not hesitate to post a photograph of them, including her beloved son Anuar. However, come people were critical. Victoria Ruffo’s son is criticized Victoria Ruffo boasted how her family spoiled her in Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 10 in Mexico. The actress posted a photo of her on her Instagram account where she appears with her entire family, including her children, sharing a delicious meal. “ @anuar_fm @vickyfa530 food! Mother’s Day!” wrote the actress. The moving photograph was immediately seen by her fans. Some critiqued her son Anuar’s weight.

Internet warn Victoria about her son Several internet users commented on Anuar’s weight. Some cautioned the actress to take care of him so that he doesn’t gain more weight. “Anuar how handsome and even more so if you lost weight.” “Is he your son? He is very big. Do you have thyroid problems? “Victoria, look at your son, he is very overweight, give him the gastric sleeve, because later on he will have high blood pressure and sugar.” “Put him on a diet, he is very young.”

Internet users “blame” the actress Although Victoria’s intention was to show how happy her family is, many fans focused on Anuar’s physical appearance rather than congratulating her. Of course there was fans who were more complimentary. Some people blamed the actress: “And what does that child think? And how do parents allow tremendous obesity! What irresponsibility of the parents, they are putting their health at risk.” “Victoria, do not continue to allow that child to continue to gain weight, otherwise his time on earth will be limited, talk to him, pay attention to him,” they commented on Instagram.

Victoria Ruffo said goodbye to her mother on Mother’s Day Two months ago, the great actress’ mother passed away and after her death, the actress, visibly moved, told Despierta América.: “Thank God my mommy did not suffer, the three sisters are calm about that and she was already wanting to leave and she left calmly.” “We had a great mother, a woman who taught us to get ahead, to work, to be honest, gave us a lot of strength throughout our lives, supported us in everything, in our dreams, in our careers, in everything… my mother was everything, said the visibly devastated actress Victoria Ruffo.