Alberto Casanova talks about his character on Corona de Lágrimas 2.

The Mexican actor plays Juan Carlos, who is pursuing Refugio.

He makes an exclusive confession to MundoNow. Corona de Lágrimas 2 has been a massive success which thousands of Hispanics can enjoy on Univision. It features the great talent of Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo as Refugio, a kind mother who is determined to defend her children whom she loves to the extreme of self-sacrifice. Juan Carlos, better known as Don Verduras, has come into her life. He’s a character played by Mexican actor Alberto Casanova who has a long career in Mexican television and wants to steal Refugio’s heart. He spoke exclusively to MundoNow about this and much more. Alberto Casanova on Corona de Lágrimas: Tell me about this character, how did he come to you? “I am finishing recording a series called La vida de María Félix and on the last day of filming my representative writes to me and says, ‘Hey, go for it, but fly to Televisa San Ángel, to do a casting.’ I say, ‘Well, ok, well I’m flying,’ but I still have a scene to record, then the scene ends.” “Then I jump into Televisa, I arrive at the forum as I was dressed, they put me in the forum, they also curiously introduce me to the director Juan Carlos, and he tells me, ‘Look, you’re going to play the character of Juan Carlos Mendoza and you’re going to interact with Refugio.’ I say, ‘Oh, ok, perfect, and who is Refugio? Mrs. Victoria Ruffo.’ So the truth is that I started to get a little nervous because I was practically a new face on Televisa. The technicians didn’t see me in a positive light because I had found out that many people from Televisa had gone through that casting and they hadn’t gotten it.”

Alberto Casanova's reception on Televisa "A week later, I think, the production calls me and tells me, 'You've already been picked, you're going to be Victoria Ruffo's new leading man.' The most complicated thing was on the first day, getting to know and starting to work with the big stars of Televisa. I said, surely they have already been recording for five months and there is an atmosphere. A new guy comes in who is not from the company, who surely took the job from a friend here and well the vibe is not going to be good, they're going to be mean to me." "First in my camper I see a huge basket of fruit and a sign saying, 'Welcome from Alberto el Güero Castro.' Great detail, I loved it, it made me feel a little calmer. They behaved wonderfully well with me, they gave me a super welcome. They behaved wonderfully well with me and the truth is that the only thing I can say is that it was very pleasant to be in that project."

What is it like to work with Güero Castro? "Look, the truth is that it was a great experience, because yes, just as they look at all the details, where the light has to be, where the actor has to get, the position that is marked, the camera and the focus have to be exactly where they want it and the director wants it." "So, I can't lie to you, I've also worked on other productions where they are extremely strict and disciplined, others not so much as this one, but it was very cool. The truth is that it fit me like a glove. I felt very happy to work there," revealed the Mexican actor.

What is it like to work with Victoria Ruffio? "I thought she was special, I don't want to say good or bad. I thought that she was a special lady, evidently because of the career and the trajectory that she has and because of the name that she has. At no time did I feel intimidated on set. I felt maybe intimidated off set. I was nervous talking to her off set. That's where I'd wonder, 'What do I talk about?'" "Later, over time I began to understand, I began to understand that not only was I working with Mrs. Victoria Ruffo, but I was also working with the enormous number of fans that she has, fans who are extremely passionate, with the actress, with Mrs. Ruffo. And then I didn't know how they were going to receive me."