Arath de la Torre shares an old photo of actress and singer Angélica Vale in a tiny blue bikini and fans are impressed. The actor shared the photo on his official Instagram account. The image from some years ago shows the cast of the Televisa telenovela Soñadoras.

This telenovela was very popular in 1998 and 1999. It was a huge hit with young people at that time. The photo shows Angélica María’s daughter with Laisha Wilkins, Arath de la Torre, Jan, Irán Castillo, Eduardo Verástegui, Michelle Vieth and Kuno Becker appear.

ANGÉLICA VALE IN A BIKINI

The photo shows the great atmosphere on the show. Artah de la Torre wrote: «Joya de foto Soñadoras. Someone immediately commented: «The best soap opera the same as Amigas y Rivales,” another great success for Televisa.

Arturo Peniche, Alejandra Ávalos and Ariel López Padilla also appeared on the show, among other talented actors who made it one of the most successful soaps on Mexican television.