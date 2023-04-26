Actress and Televisa host Yolanda Andrade is hospitalized

Mexican actress Yolanda Andrade was admitted to the hospital.

Yolanda Andrade is hospitalized. The actress released the news that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a health crisis. She said she was grateful to be alive, implying that her condition brought her to the brink of death.

The Televisa presenter sent a message to her fans where she talked about her condition. She explained what was happening while at the hospital with her sister.

She said she was grateful for what happened, writing in the description of the video: “My body and soul are grateful for the event that happened to me related to my health. Thank you @marilemx Nothing without you. And obviously to all the doctors, nurses, stretcher bearers who treated me.”