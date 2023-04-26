Actress and Televisa host Yolanda Andrade is hospitalized
Mexican actress Yolanda Andrade was admitted to the hospital. She shared an important message. Was she on the brink of death?
Yolanda Andrade is hospitalized. The actress released the news that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a health crisis. She said she was grateful to be alive, implying that her condition brought her to the brink of death.
The Televisa presenter sent a message to her fans where she talked about her condition. She explained what was happening while at the hospital with her sister.
Actress and host Yolanda Andrade revealed she had a serious health scare on social media. She said that she had been admitted to the hospital.
She said she was grateful for what happened, writing in the description of the video: “My body and soul are grateful for the event that happened to me related to my health. Thank you @marilemx Nothing without you. And obviously to all the doctors, nurses, stretcher bearers who treated me.”
“I saw the light and I turned back. There are still reasons to live”
Still wearing her hospital gown and patches from monitors, Yolanda Andrade reported that she was about to leave the hospital. Her sister Marilé Andrade kept her company and offered her support, saying that she loved her and that it was a miracle.
Yolanda said in her post that miracles exist and even said something that made it sound like she had nearly died. “In this moment of reflection, I accept and value each moment. And miracles exist. I saw the light and I turned back. There are still reasons to live. Thank you all.”
What happened to her?
Although Yolanda Andrade told her fans that she was hospitalized and that she was currently doing better, since she indicated that she was about to be released, she did not give many details about what happened. It is known that she was admitted to the ABC Hospital in Mexico City. Fans left supportive comments.
“Back to life, there is a lot to live for.” “I love you very much and I am glad you are well.” “My best wishes and a speedy recovery.” “It is good that you are well. Love U.” “My best wishes.” “YOU ARE A MIRACLE SHOUT IT, thank God you are well.”