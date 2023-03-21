El Temerario’s wife Priscila wears a sexy bikini in Mexico

Singer Priscila Ángel dazzles in a sexy bikini.

The wife of Gustavo Ángel, better known as El Temerario, enjoys her vacation in Mexico.

She shared the photo on Instagram.

One of the most successful Mexican singers of the 90s, Priscila Ángel, has become a celebrity on social media thanks to her beauty. She recently posted some incredible bikini pics from her vacation in Mexico.

Singer Priscila Ángel is married to Gustavo Angel, better known as El Temerario, and she often shows her Instagram followers that she is beyond gorgeous. Her posts always get tons of compliments.

Priscila Ángel wears a bikini in Mexico

At 45, Priscila continues to prove that age is just a number since, as time goes by, El Temerario’s wife looks sexier than ever. She works hard on exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

On this occasion, the artist was vacationing on the beaches of Mexico. She shared an Instagram story where her beauty shines by the ocean. She’s wearing a spectacular orange swimsuit.