Is Rashel Díaz returning to TV with Don Francisco? They announce a surprising new project
Is Rashel Díaz returning to TV? She and Don Francisco make a surprising announcement. They reveal their new project together.
- Is Rashel Díaz returning to TV?
- She and Don Francisco make a surprising announcement.
- They reveal their new project together.
Rashel Díaz returns to TV. As we well know there are many personalities who have earned the affection of the public on Hispanic TV. Among them is the talented Rashel Díaz and the beloved Don Francisco. Are they returning to television?
Rashel Díaz is remembered for her extraordinary work on Hoy Día when it was called Un Nuevo Día. She spent 12 years on Telemundo, before she was fired on August 5, 2020.
Is Rashel Díaz returning to TV?
That didn’t stop Rashel Díaz, since after leaving television she became a successful businesswoman with her husband, making much more than she did on morning TV.
Now it’s being said that Rashel Díaz is returning to television in the company of none other than Don Francisco, who is another beloved Hispanic host. He is known for Sábado Gigante, which aired in more than 40 countries.
Rashel Díaz will embark on an important project with Don Francisco
According to People in Español, 20 years ago Rashel Díaz was an important part of the program Sábado Gigante, where she got her start as a television presenter with Don Francisco, who she considered her mentor.
Now, they have revealed that they are working together again on a mega project that will be very different from what their fans are used to from them.
Both hosts will appear on a new version of the Latino Wall Street Awards
Rashel Díaz shared a video on her official Instagram account announcing: «Learning to invest from the hand of @gabywallstreet, the founder of Latino Wall Street. Don’t miss hearing what you can do to improve your finances!» The event takes place on June 3.
Don Francisco shared a series of photos with the caption: «Latino Wall Street Awards! Celebrate the success of the most outstanding Latinos of the year in an awards ceremony.»
Other Hispanic personalities will appear on the Latino Wall Street Awards
Rashel Díaz and Don Francisco are not the only ones, since other celebrities who have been confirmed are Giselle Blondet, Margarita Pasos, Ismael Cala, Carlos García, Carlos Mesber and Father Alberto Cutie, among others.
It was organized by founder Gabriela Berrospi, who had the opportunity to talk with Rashel Díaz on Instagram about what is to come on June 3 from 2 to 7 pm / 1 to 6 central time.