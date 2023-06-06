Is Rashel Díaz returning to TV?

She and Don Francisco make a surprising announcement.

They reveal their new project together.

Rashel Díaz returns to TV. As we well know there are many personalities who have earned the affection of the public on Hispanic TV. Among them is the talented Rashel Díaz and the beloved Don Francisco. Are they returning to television?

Rashel Díaz is remembered for her extraordinary work on Hoy Día when it was called Un Nuevo Día. She spent 12 years on Telemundo, before she was fired on August 5, 2020.

That didn’t stop Rashel Díaz, since after leaving television she became a successful businesswoman with her husband, making much more than she did on morning TV.

Now it’s being said that Rashel Díaz is returning to television in the company of none other than Don Francisco, who is another beloved Hispanic host. He is known for Sábado Gigante, which aired in more than 40 countries.