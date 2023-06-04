Don Francisco reacted to his granddaughter’s wedding.

Nicole Numhauser married Stephanie Bruce in December.

He finally makes his opinion public.

There is no doubt that marriage is one of the biggest milestones in life, especially for celebrities. On this occasion, popular Chilean television presenter Don Francisco reacted to his granddaughter’s marriage to another woman.

Nicole Numhauser married Stephanie Bruce last November. The personal trainer shared several photos on social media of one of the happiest days of her life.

Don Francisco reacts to his granddaughter’s wedding to another woman

People en Español reported on Don Francisco’s reaction to his granddaughter’s wedding to another woman. Many people have wondered about what he thought of the same-sex union.

The television presenter gave an impressive comment where he emphasized the times have changed: «We have to adapt to the new times,» said Don Francisco, letting it be known that he supports his granddaughter.