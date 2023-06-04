Don Francisco reacts to his granddaughter’s wedding to another woman
Don Francisco reacted to his granddaughter's wedding. Nicole Numhauser married Stephanie Bruce in December. He finally makes his opinion public.
There is no doubt that marriage is one of the biggest milestones in life, especially for celebrities. On this occasion, popular Chilean television presenter Don Francisco reacted to his granddaughter’s marriage to another woman.
Nicole Numhauser married Stephanie Bruce last November. The personal trainer shared several photos on social media of one of the happiest days of her life.
People en Español reported on Don Francisco’s reaction to his granddaughter’s wedding to another woman. Many people have wondered about what he thought of the same-sex union.
The television presenter gave an impressive comment where he emphasized the times have changed: «We have to adapt to the new times,» said Don Francisco, letting it be known that he supports his granddaughter.
Don Francisco talks about his granddaughter Nicole
Same-sex weddings have been controversial for many years, however love always triumphs. Don Francisco spoke about how society has changed.
«Societies are also improving and learning, they are balancing. Historically, the world lives from that balance,» he said.
When did Nicole Numhauser get married?
Nicole Numhauser married Stephanie Bruce on December 3, 2022, a date which was very special to her, as she implied on social media.
The personal trainer has approximately 18,000 followers, who congratulated the couple in the comments section of the posts and wished them the best.
Don Francisco was not on social media when the wedding took place
Six months ago, when his granddaughter’s announcement was new, the Chilean host did not publicly comment or congratulate her. It took six months for him to give his first statements about the union, according to People.
Several people theorized his silence meant he disapproved. Half a year later, he finally made it known that he is happy that it happened and is adapting to modern times.