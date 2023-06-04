What will the apocalypse look like?

This is how the Bible says it will happen.

Are we nearing the end of life as we know it? What the Bible says the end of the world will look like. The Bible mentions many of the natural phenomena that affect humans so much today. However, over the years there has been endless speculation about the event that humanity fears so much. According to the UN Environment Program, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to consequences of the climate emergency. Droughts are a constant problem in this country and this is how the world is expected to end. Is the apocalypse coming? The Bible warns about the lack of water all over the planet and this is supposedly how the world will end. The last book of the New Testament speaks in Chapter 16, Verse 12, about the drought of the Euphrates River and its apocalyptic consequences, according to El Periódico. One passage reads: «The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its waters dried up to prepare the way for the kings of the east.» (Revelation 16:12)

The Bible describes the end of the world This verse, also known as the Book of Revelation, is one of the most enigmatic and controversial in the entire Bible. It states drought will end life on this planet. It will begin in the Euphrates River, which opens the way for the Kings of the East (or of the rising sun) to enter the scene. This book was written during a time when Christians were being persecuted in the Roman Empire. Its main purpose was to encourage believers to remain faithful in the midst of trials and tribulations.

A catastrophic drought The Apocalypse describes a series of visions that one of the aforementioned saints supposedly had while he was on the island of Patmos. According to the Christian faith, they were revealed to him by God. These visions are presented in the form of symbols and allegories and refer to events that would take place in the future. Chapter 16 describes a series of divine judgments that fall upon Earth in the last days. These judgments are presented in the form of «Bowls of Wrath» that are poured out by seven angels. Each cup represents a different plague, and all of them are terrible and destructive.

The Final Judgement It has even been stated that the drought that will supposedly end humanity is related to the appearance of the Kings of the East, this according to the writings of the Bible. These kings are interpreted as an army coming from the east to fight the Antichrist and his followers in the final battle of Armageddon. This will be the fight between good and evil in which God and his angels will be victorious. However, this prophecy reveals that the arrival of God will be the final judgment for humanity. Which ensures that the dead are raised and all will be judged according to their works.