Mhoni Vidente says the plagues of the Apocalypse have begun (VIDEO)

Mhoni Vidente scares her followers with a prediction.

She says the Apocalypse has already begun.

Two phenomena reveal what is happening.

Mhoni Vidente has repeated on several occasions that the Apocalypse will begin in 2023 with a series of events that would cause a lot of fear around the world. Recently one incident ocurred in China and apparently another is about to happen in Russia, which is still at war with Ukraine.

Through El Heraldo de México, the beloved Hispanic psychic gave a chilling prediction for her followers. For weeks she has said that in 2023 the Earth will experience all kinds of tragedies and catastrophic events that will terrify the public.

Mhoni Vidente’s terrifying prediction

Recently in China there was a shocking rain of worms and Mhoni Vidente said what this means: “There was no explanation, it was in a city near the capital of China that almost all the houses, cars, places were filled with worms and people were very scared because they are the plagues of the Apocalypse.”

The Cuban psychic predicted the worst: “(In the Apocalypse) there were plagues of worms, lobsters, toads, strange things that were going to be seen before the end of the world came or the Apocalypse happened. I do not believe in coincidences.”