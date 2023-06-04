Adamari López shares a melancholy message.

Fans wonder if she’s going through a hard time.

Is Adamari interested in opening an OnlyFans account?

Adamari López worries her followers with a sad video. The popular Puerto Rican host, who is beloved by the Hispanic public, is very dedicated to social media. She often shares funny videos as well as reflections on life and memories of her family and friends.

However, a recent video has aroused some concern among her fans. Adamari wistfully reflects on life and has a message for her followers.

Is she okay? Adamari López shares a sad message

With a sad song playing in the background, Adamari recorded herself walking on the beach and reflecting on life. However, the song itself is the message that the former Hoy Día host wanted to give her followers. Now people wonder if she’s okay.

The lyrics of the song are: Everything in life ends, the good and the bad are days that pass, trust your strength, remember the seas that you already learned to navigate (…) let it die the old thing is to give sea to your honey.