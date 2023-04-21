Xavier Zazueta spoke exclusively to MundoNow.

He also touched on his marriage to Melissa Barrera. Xavier Zazueta, Mexican singer and former contestant on the ninth season of La Academia, spoke exclusively to MundoNow. He announced that he signed with a new label, talked about his marriage to Melissa Barrera and about his time on La Academia. The Mexican singer began the interview happily recounting his latest news. A Mexican record label believes in Zazueta’s talent and he will release a new song at the end of April. Xavier Zazueta signs with a new label In the exclusive interview with MundoNow, 36-year-old Xavier Zazueta started by talking about signing with Mexican record label, Fonovisa. “I feel very lucky because I know that right now there is a lot of young talent in the field of music, but thank God I have an angel up there who is helping me. I have been making my way since I was very young and until now, at 36 years old, the opportunity came and we’re going to take advantage of it,” said Zazueta.

Xavier Zazueta is releasing a new single with Fonovisa The singer emotionally shared his new single titled Ni La Pensaste, which will be released at the end of April. Xavier Zazueta spoke a little about what the song is about and added that a new album is on the way. “Notice that by talking with the entire Fonovisa team we came to the point of deciding that we’re going to release a Sierra album, it’s a new genre for me but not so new, because obviously the regional Mexican regional music is what I’m passionate about,” he said. “Well, the song talks about the typical love that did not value you, that did not even think about it and left with another, I can tell you that much,” Zazueta said.

Zazueta talks about his time on La Academia The singer became nostalgic when the topic of La Academia came up. Zazueta recalled and his initial approach to the reality show where he would end up meeting his wife, Melissa Barrera. “I do remember when I was very ‘morro‘. I was eating in the kitchen of the house after high school, I remember that I saw Yahir in the first season of La Academia and I asked my mother what it was and she told me, she explained that it was a music school and I sort of hooked myself up. I clung on and told her, ‘Someday I’ll be there mom.’ And I did it,” said Zazueta.

The singer met his wife Melissa Barrera on the reality show Xavier said that throughout his life he has always been a very tenacious person, sticking to his word. He said that when a person is in a reality show they always seek to win, however, he recounts that luck found him when he met Melissa. “I’m going to say it directly, the best of TV Azteca, of La Academia and in all the years that I was struggling to enter, everything was written, I got to meet my wife and that was the best thing that could have happened to me. Obviously when I left the show, you do feel that you could have given more, but in the end I said, ‘This is a program, well.’ The good stuff is outside, you have to work, it’s what I’ve been doing and thank God we’ve already given several steps,” concluded Zazueta.