Inicio » English » Don Francisco harshly criticizes Bad Bunny and calls him “ungrateful”

Don Francisco harshly criticizes Bad Bunny and calls him “ungrateful”

By 
Mezcalent
  • Don Francisco hurls insults at Bad Bunny.
  • The most beloved Hispanic presenter says that the rapper doesn’t answer his calls.
  • Don Francisco introduced Bad Bunny to TV.

Two great show business personalities have caused a stir after going through a rocky period. iOne of the most beloved hosts on Hispanic television and one of the most popular rappers are involved.

On one side we have Don Francisco, a Hispanic television host with a long career who has earned the affection of his public. He is well known for his famous Sábados Gigantes show, which was broadcast in more than 40 countries.

Bad Bunny and Don Francisco are involved in a controversy

Don Francisco criticizes singer
Photo: YouTube

The other person involved is none other than the rapper Bad Bunny, a man surrounded by controversy. He has been called ‘the scandal man’ for all the controversies he stirs up during his live performances, for kissing several of his fans (including a man) and even for the way he dresses.

Now, both celebrities are in the eye of the hurricane after Don Francisco lashed out at the Ojitos lindos rapper whom he called “ungrateful”. He said this in an interview where he was also asked about whether he would go to a Bad Bunny concert. Filed Under: Don Francisco criticizes Bad Bunny

The face of Sábado Gigante says Bad Bunny is ungrateful

Don Francisco criticizes singer
Photo: YouTube

Don Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, humiliated Bad Bunny by labeling him “ungrateful”. He says he has tried to contact him on more than one occasion but his calls have been ignored despite the fact that he supported him at the beginning of his music career.

During an interview with a show from Chile, host Rodrigo Sepúlveda joked about attending one of Bad Bunny’s concerts last weekend in that area, so the face of Sábado Gigante didn’t take long to respond. Filed Under: Don Francisco criticizes Bad Bunny

Don Francisco harshly criticizes the Puerto Rican rapper

Don Francisco criticizes singer
Photo: Instagram

“When you talk to Bad Bunny, tell him that I was the first to take him to television and that later it cost me and I have never been able to talk to him again,” said Don Francisco after the comment made by the host of Meganoticias Alerta.

The host of Sábado Gigante added that, when he first met the Me porto bonito rapper he noted his humble origins and thought he was a ‘nice’ boy and who didn’t have the attitude (which according to Don Francisco is ‘aggressive’) that he currently has. Filed Under: Don Francisco criticizes Bad Bunny

The Chilean host is upset that Bad Bunny forgot about him after he got famous

The Chilean driver regrets that
Photo: Instagram

“I’ve called him several times… but then he didn’t answer me, but I said, ‘Well, if he didn’t answer me, it’s because he doesn’t want to answer me.’ Maybe now, since this program has a rating, someone can tell him, ‘Hey, Bad Bunny, you forgot that Don Francisco put you on television for the first time,” said Don Francisco during the interview with Meganoticias Alerta.

It should be noted that Bad Bunny was one of the star guests on Don Francisco’s program in 2018 and it was the host himself who shared the pleasant moment on Instagram. “Thank you @badbunnyPR for visiting us. I hope it will be the first of many encounters,” he wrote at the time, according to People en Español, and Telemundo Laredo. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. Filed Under: Don Francisco criticizes Bad Bunny

