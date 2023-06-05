Shakira breaks her silence after rumors of a romance with NBA star Jimmy Butler
Rumors that Colombian singer Shakira is in a budding romance with NBA star Jimmy Butler have been circulating online. Much has been said about their chemistry. Now the Barranquilla native has raised more suspicions.
Since Shakira left Barcelona for Miami, she has been linked to various athletes and actors who she’s been seen looking cozy with. So far she’s been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Did Shakira confirm the romance?
Now, Shakira has shared a message on social media that has raised suspicions about a possible new romance with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
It should be remembered that the singer has had a hard time since her split from the soccer player Gerard Piqué who is currently in a relationship with the much-younger Clara Chía. Since her arrival in the United States, Shakira seems to have forgotten her ex.
Did Shakira send a message to Jimmy Butler?
Shakira shared an Instagram post that could be a subtle message to Jimmy Butler, since her words can have a special meaning for the basketball player. This happened after the Heat went to the NBA Finals, according to Record.
She formed an anagram of HEAT with the words: Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome and Team. But that was not all, since apparently the singer is already a basketball fan.
«Let’s go Heat!»
It’s been speculated that Shakira’s message was for Jimmy Butler, who was named the MVP of the Eastern Finals. It turns out that the Colombian singer brought luck to the Heat team, which defeated the Celtics with a score of 102-128 and the series is 3-0 in favor of Miami.
Shakira shared a video where she looked happy at American Airlines and wrote. «Let’s go Heat!» She enjoyed the third game and gave the Heat luck to get closer to the NBA Finals.
Is Butler better than Piqué?
Although Shakira keeps a low profile when it comes to her relationships, in recent months she has been seen with a few different celebrities. One of them was actor Tom Cruise, who was speculated to be courting her and sending flowers to her new mansion in Miami. Likewise, she was with Mercedes Benz driver, Lewis Hamilton. So who is Butler?
Jimmy Butler is one of the most prominent and admired players in the world of basketball. Born on September 14, 1989 in Houston, Texas, Butler has left an indelible mark on the NBA throughout his career.