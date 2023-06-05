Shakira raises suspicions with an Instagram post.

Did she confirm the romance with Jimmy Butler?

A tough blow for Piqué.

Rumors that Colombian singer Shakira is in a budding romance with NBA star Jimmy Butler have been circulating online. Much has been said about their chemistry. Now the Barranquilla native has raised more suspicions.

Since Shakira left Barcelona for Miami, she has been linked to various athletes and actors who she’s been seen looking cozy with. So far she’s been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Did Shakira confirm the romance?

Now, Shakira has shared a message on social media that has raised suspicions about a possible new romance with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

It should be remembered that the singer has had a hard time since her split from the soccer player Gerard Piqué who is currently in a relationship with the much-younger Clara Chía. Since her arrival in the United States, Shakira seems to have forgotten her ex.