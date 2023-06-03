Psychic Jessica Esoterica has a warning for Shakira (VIDEO)

Psychic Jessica Esoterica reveals why Piqué cheated on Shakira.

She says it was karma for the Colombian singer.

Jessica calls Shakira the Jenni Rivera of pop. Psychic Jessica Esoterica has a warning for Shakira. The controversies between Shakira and Piqué continue to have people talking since she released Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Bizarrap. Then she kept it going with her collaboration with Karol G, TQG. Now it seems that everything that Shakira experienced has an explanation according to a viral TikTok video shared by Jessica Esoterica.

Psychic Jessica Esoterica has a warning for Shakira A video began to circulate on TikTok featuring Jessica Esoterica, who is currently breaking social media with her various predictions about celebrities. The Mexican influencer also revealed why Piqué cheated on Shakira. Jessica Esoterica was answering questions when she revealed what brought misfortune to the Colombian singer. «They criticized me on social media when I said that… Shakira only had what she knew called karma, she played badly with Antonio de la Rúa to stay with Piqué,» she said.

It’s karma «What’s going on? Over time Piqué did to Shakira what she did to Antonio. Because if you remember correctly, Antonio got her Waka Waka which was where she met Piqué. So as Jessica says, ‘No one can sow their happiness on the misfortune of someone because the foundations are loose.» Later she revealed what is happening with Shakira. «Karma took the bill from her. Now she was changed for a younger one… But she was smart, as she said, she knew how to bill and got up and didn’t give up and like a warrior said, ‘Here I’ll go with you and your mother-in-law.’ I guarantee that she has more money right now than she did when she was with Piqué.»

Internet users react «Shakira was in love, she did see herself with Piqué for many years but it went wrong … Now, Piqué falls and Shakira gets up, so storms do not always come to destroy, they also come to clean and show you what is weak so that you can rebuild it and now make it stronger so that the damage is not so terrible.» «In a certain way, Shakira has been the Jenni Rivera but of pop, the one that sets the precedent with women,» she added at the end of her video. As expected, people were quick to comment: «Finally someone saying things clearly.» «And karma will come back because she makes herself look like the good one and he is the bad one.» «That is called karma.» «It is true.»