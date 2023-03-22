Shakira’s mother Nidia Ripoll is hospitalized in Barcelona

Shakira is having a difficult time in her personal life.

Her mother, Nidia Ripoll, has been hospitalized.

Why was Shakira’s mother rushed to the hospital?

Shakira’s mother is hospitalized. It seems that things are difficult for Shakira despite the enormous success of her recent collaborations with the rapper Bizarrap and singer Karol G. Now, she faces an upsetting family situation.

After Shakira topped charts and even won a Guinness award, the Monotonia singer has received terrible news about her mother’s health.

Another difficult blow for Shakira!

It was recently reported that Shakira’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, had to be rushed to the hospital in Barcelona. This is not be the first time that one of her beloved parents has had to be hospitalized. Let’s remember that her father has also had health problems.

The news has had a great impact, since many have noticed that after Shakira achieved such great success in her music career, she’s still having a hard time. When the controversy involving the La Tortura singer and Piqué started, her father was hospitalized.