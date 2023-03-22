Shakira’s mother Nidia Ripoll is hospitalized in Barcelona
Shakira is having a difficult time in her personal life. Her mother, Nidia Ripoll, has been hospitalized. Why was Shakira's mother rushed to the hospital?
Shakira’s mother is hospitalized. It seems that things are difficult for Shakira despite the enormous success of her recent collaborations with the rapper Bizarrap and singer Karol G. Now, she faces an upsetting family situation.
After Shakira topped charts and even won a Guinness award, the Monotonia singer has received terrible news about her mother’s health.
Another difficult blow for Shakira!
It was recently reported that Shakira’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, had to be rushed to the hospital in Barcelona. This is not be the first time that one of her beloved parents has had to be hospitalized. Let’s remember that her father has also had health problems.
The news has had a great impact, since many have noticed that after Shakira achieved such great success in her music career, she’s still having a hard time. When the controversy involving the La Tortura singer and Piqué started, her father was hospitalized.
Shakira’s mother is rushed to the hospital in Barcelona
Telemundo’s Hoy Día shared a video on Instagram where the presenters of the morning show share the news and reveal why Shakira’s mother had to be hospitalized in Barcelona.
“Sources close to the singer indicated that Mrs. Nidia Ripoll, mother of #Shakira, suffered thrombosis in a leg, a condition that prevents the correct flow of blood in the body,” the description of the video reads.
Nidia Ripoll had thrombosis in one of her legs
They said that Shakira’s mother began to feel unwell, which is why they decided to take her to the hospital and it was there that doctors discovered what was happening with Nidia Ripoll. Fortunately the clot didn’t reach her brain.
Telediario pointed out that Shakira’s mother is not in good health so this is worrisome because if the thrombosis worsens it can be life-threatening.
Shakira has not commented on the matter
Shakira has not spoken on social media about her mother, unlike the times when her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was hospitalized on several occasions. Nidia’s situation is expected to improve in the coming days.
So far there are no more details about her condition, it is only known that it was classified as delicate. Shakira will likely give a statement later, just as she did with her father before.