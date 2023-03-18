Shakira confesses a secret to Jimmy Fallon saying, “My hips don’t lie”
Shakira and Bizarrap appeared on Jimmy Fallon. The stars talked about their latest single. Shakira made a surprising confession.
- Shakira and Bizarrap appeared on Jimmy Fallon.
- The stars talked about their latest single.
- Shakira made a surprising confession.
Shakira and Bizarrap are once again in the public eye in a good way, as both stars recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the interview Shakira confessed a secret, saying, “My hips don’t lie.”
The interview, which lasts approximately eight minutes, shows the other side of what writing Bizarrap’s iconic collaboration with Shakira was like. They talked about how they met and created a worldwide hit.
Shakira tells Jimmy Fallon a secret
Fans of Shakira and Bizarrap were surprised that the Colombian singer said that her hips really don’t lie and that is a sign that a song will be good. Shakira said the following.
“I began to feel it in my body, I have this physical reaction to music, if you see that I am moving from one side to the other in two steps, things are going wrong. I know that a song will be a success when I start to move, dance and start to have these small contractions in my hip area.”
Jimmy Fallon says Bizarrap and Shakira broke Guinness records
Bizarrap’s collaboration with Shakira broke world records, reaching 100 million views in an astonishingly short time. Jimmy Fallon said the following in reference to the records they broke.
“Look at this guys, they broke the record for the most viewed Latin song in 24 hours on YouTube, the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube, the most streamed Latin song in the first 24 hours on Spotify and the most listened to Latin song for a week on Spotify.”
Shakira did not reply to Bizarrap for more than two months
The Argentine producer and the Colombian singer explained how Shakira didn’t answer Bizarrap’s messages for more than two months.
“At that time, which was July 2022, I had the #1 hit with Quevedo. I said, this is my moment to send Shakira a message,” Bizarrap said. “He texted me but I didn’t see his messages until three months later and I don’t know why,” Shakira admitted.
Shakira’s son Milan told Shakira to collaborate with Bizarrap
In addition to talking about the unanswered messages, Shakira also said someone very close to her wanted her to work with Bizarrap. And that person was her 10-year-old son, Milan.
Shakira said: “Milán has a good ear, great taste in music, and he’s a big fan of Biza, and he told me, ‘Mom, you have to collaborate with Bizarrap because you’ll be number one.’ He sent a voice note to my manager Jaime, ‘Jaime, you have to put my mom and Bizarrap in a song because they are going to be number one.'”