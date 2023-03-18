Shakira confesses a secret to Jimmy Fallon saying, “My hips don’t lie”

Shakira and Bizarrap appeared on Jimmy Fallon.

The stars talked about their latest single.

Shakira made a surprising confession.

Shakira and Bizarrap are once again in the public eye in a good way, as both stars recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the interview Shakira confessed a secret, saying, “My hips don’t lie.”

The interview, which lasts approximately eight minutes, shows the other side of what writing Bizarrap’s iconic collaboration with Shakira was like. They talked about how they met and created a worldwide hit.

Shakira tells Jimmy Fallon a secret

Fans of Shakira and Bizarrap were surprised that the Colombian singer said that her hips really don’t lie and that is a sign that a song will be good. Shakira said the following.

“I began to feel it in my body, I have this physical reaction to music, if you see that I am moving from one side to the other in two steps, things are going wrong. I know that a song will be a success when I start to move, dance and start to have these small contractions in my hip area.”