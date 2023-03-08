Bizarrap caught up in scandal over alleged explicit photo (PHOTOS)

Bizarrap was mistaken for an OnlyFans model.

Micke Holguin posted a risqué photo on Instagram.

He looks a lot like the Argentine producer.

Bizarrap is in the middle of a scandal — not because he did anything wrong, but because people mistook the Argentine producer for an OnlyFans model who looks exactly like him. Now the internet is going crazy looking for Bizarrap’s explicit photo.

Recently a number of celebrities such as Babo from Cartel de Santa, Karely Ruiz, and even Ángela Aguilar, have been caught up in scandals over explicit photos. This time it was Bizarrap’s turn in the spotlight.

Users mistake Only Fans model for Bizarrap and look for his explicit photos

Bizarrap has become famous on his own merit, thanks to the Music Sessions he has released that have become instant hits all over the world. He has collaborated with artists like Quevedo and, most recently, with Shakira.

However, with gaining so much fame, it was just a matter of time before the Argentine producer was involved in a controversy. Now he’s being confused with an OnlyFans model.