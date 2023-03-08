Bizarrap caught up in scandal over alleged explicit photo (PHOTOS)
Bizarrap was mistaken for an OnlyFans model. Micke Holguin posted a risqué photo on Instagram. He looks a lot like the Argentine producer.
Bizarrap is in the middle of a scandal — not because he did anything wrong, but because people mistook the Argentine producer for an OnlyFans model who looks exactly like him. Now the internet is going crazy looking for Bizarrap’s explicit photo.
Recently a number of celebrities such as Babo from Cartel de Santa, Karely Ruiz, and even Ángela Aguilar, have been caught up in scandals over explicit photos. This time it was Bizarrap’s turn in the spotlight.
Bizarrap has become famous on his own merit, thanks to the Music Sessions he has released that have become instant hits all over the world. He has collaborated with artists like Quevedo and, most recently, with Shakira.
However, with gaining so much fame, it was just a matter of time before the Argentine producer was involved in a controversy. Now he’s being confused with an OnlyFans model.
What is the alleged explicit photo of Bizarrap?
Very recently, what appears to be an explicit photo of Bizarrap went viral on social media, as thousands of fans insisted the man in the photo was the Argentine producer because of the clothes he was wearing.
In the photo, a man is squatting in front of a mirror wearing a baseball cap, with his phone blocking his face. People describe the photo as “very risqué” and internet users began to speculate that it was the Argentine producer.
Why did they mistake Bizarrap for an OnlyFans model?
Bizarrap has a unique and iconic style which is why the Argentine producer appeared on the list of “The 100 most Creative in the Business World” by Forbes magazine.
Bizarrap’s style includes wearing a black cap with the initials “BZRP” along with dark sunglasses to hide his eyes. He’s sported this look since his first music session on YouTube.
Who is really in the explicit photo?
In reality, the man in the explicit photo causing all the fuss is an Only Fans model named Micke Holguin, who, actually doesn’t look anything like Bizarrap in his other photos.
On the other hand, social media exploded when the photo was “leaked”, so much so that many people mentioned Bizarrap in the comments of Micke’s post, saying that he resembled the Argentine producer.