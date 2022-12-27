What vaccines are required for different ages in the US?

Chickenpox, diphtheria, influenza and smallpox are mandatory.

Find out the CDC’s vaccination schedule.

Find out the vaccination schedules for different ages! In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 16 vaccines for children and adolescents. Of these, vaccines for diphtheria, smallpox, chickenpox, tetanus, whooping cough, rubella, and mumps (with the exception of Iowa) are mandatory in all 50 states.

In the case of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines, immunization is a single dose and its efficacy has been proven for more than 50 years. Find out what the vaccination schedule is for different age groups.

Vaccination schedule for different age groups: From birth to 15 months

From birth to 15 months, the CDC recommends vaccinations for: hepatitis B; rotavirus; diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; influenza type B; pneumococcus; poliovirus, and influenza IIV4.

Starting at 12 months of age, as part of the vaccination schedule for different ages, the CDC recommends starting with the first dose of the vaccines for: varicella (chickenpox); measles, mumps, and rubella; and lastly, hepatitis A. In all cases, it is important to consult with your pediatrician regarding restrictions, side effects, and contraindications based on your child’s medical history.