Vaccination schedule for different ages
What vaccines are required for different ages?
Find out the vaccination schedules for different ages! In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 16 vaccines for children and adolescents. Of these, vaccines for diphtheria, smallpox, chickenpox, tetanus, whooping cough, rubella, and mumps (with the exception of Iowa) are mandatory in all 50 states.
In the case of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines, immunization is a single dose and its efficacy has been proven for more than 50 years. Find out what the vaccination schedule is for different age groups.
Vaccination schedule for different age groups: From birth to 15 months
From birth to 15 months, the CDC recommends vaccinations for: hepatitis B; rotavirus; diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; influenza type B; pneumococcus; poliovirus, and influenza IIV4.
Starting at 12 months of age, as part of the vaccination schedule for different ages, the CDC recommends starting with the first dose of the vaccines for: varicella (chickenpox); measles, mumps, and rubella; and lastly, hepatitis A. In all cases, it is important to consult with your pediatrician regarding restrictions, side effects, and contraindications based on your child’s medical history.
From 18 months to 18 years
It is very important to know the vaccination schedule for different ages, since some vaccines are necessary in the first months of life. Starting at 18 months, it is recommended to get the third dose of the hepatitis B and poliovirus vaccines, as well as the fourth dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccines. Beginning at 12 months, an annual flu shot is recommended.
The meningococcal disease inoculation should be given between the ages of 11 and 15. In the case of those with a compromised or seropositive immune system, the dengue vaccine is recommended between the ages of 9 and 16 years.
Vaccination schedule for ages 19 to 65
Knowing the vaccination schedule for different ages will help both children and adults stay healthy in every stage of life. Between the ages of 19 and 49, an annual dose of the IIV4, RIV4 and LAIV4 vaccines is recommended. These serve to protect against different strains of influenza. Booster shots for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis should also be given. If you were born after 1980, two doses of the varicella, papilloma, hepatitis B vaccine and one dose of the pneumococcal vaccine are recommended.
People over the age of 65 are advised to receive vaccines for pneumococcus, herpes zoster RZV and shingles. However, your doctor may recommend other vaccines depending on your health status. Some vulnerable people may need to be vaccinated for meningococcal disease, type B influenza, or receive an extra dose of the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) vaccine.