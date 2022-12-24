Is it safe to get several vaccines at the same time?
Vaccines are essential for everyone. Can you get more than one vaccine at the same time? What about getting your flu shot and Covid vaccine together?
Can you get several vaccines at the same time? As we all know, it’s important for us, and our children, to stay up-to-date on our vaccines. Now with the spread of Covid-19 and the most recent influenza virus, some people wonder about how to schedule their vaccines.
There are many people who are afraid of needles and look for any excuse to avoid getting shots. This can be made worse by all the misinformation surrounding vaccination. Many wonder about getting more than one vaccine at the same time.
It’s extremely important to stay up-to-date on your vaccines
It is important that we all have the necessary vaccines to prevent diseases from spreading. You must also be well informed and know to ignore fake news and misinformation surrounding vaccines.
We know that it's okay to get two vaccines on the same day but can more be given at the same time? In the following lines we share relevant information from Walgreens and its vaccination campaign, with the aim of encouraging people to stay healthy during flu season.
Can you get several vaccines at the same time?
Vaccines are not harmful, they’re not unsafe and getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on co-administration — getting multiple vaccines in one visit.
This is a totally common clinical practice, although it should be noted that there are some exceptions. The main idea with this is to help people stay up to date on their immunizations without having to make many appointments.
Is it safe to get a flu shot and Covid-19 vaccine on the same day?
Another reason for co-administration is to make sure people get all of their vaccines, in case they can’t go back to see their doctor at a later time. But can you get the flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time?
The answer is yes, the flu and Covid vaccines can be given in the same visit. Studies conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic indicate that it is safe to receive both shots, according to the CDC.
Studies show that it is totally safe to administer both vaccines at the same time
The CDC published a study showing that people who received a flu shot and a Covid-19 mRNA booster shot at the same time were slightly more likely (8% to 11%) to have reactions including fatigue, headache, and muscle pain compared to those who received a single dose. The findings of this study are consistent with the safety data from clinical trials.
The CDC has guidance for health care providers on how to give more than one vaccine in the same visit. For the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, you can receive both vaccines in the same arm (at least one inch apart) or you can receive them in different arms. It is worth mentioning that high-dose influenza (Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent) or adjuvant (Fluad Quadrivalent) can cause more side effects, according to the CDC.