Title 42 will end on December 21. BAD NEWS FOR IMMIGRANTS! Even if they end Title 42, imposed during the term of former President Donald Trump, the US will continue to expel those immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. The United States has expelled 2.4 million undocumented immigrants since March 2020, when the Trump administration imposed a public health law called Title 42 restricting asylum claims, saying it was to prevent the spread of the pandemic. US will continue to expel immigrants who cross illegally With the arrival of Covid-19, the situation at the border became much more complicated for immigrants because the United States simply closed its doors. However, after many legal battles, last week a judge ordered Title 42 will end on December 21. The news gave hope to millions of undocumented immigrants who yearn to request asylum from the US government, but on Tuesday, Blas Núñez-Neto, Acting Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration of the Department of Homeland Security, once again dashed millions of hopes.

Deportations will continue Nuñez-Neto gave a virtual press conference in which he clarified that even if the asylum restrictions imposed in 2020 come to an end, the United States will continue to expeditiously expedite those immigrants who cross the border illegally and who do not have a legal basis that let them stay. In fact, the official not only explained that they would continue with the deportations of the undocumented to their countries of origin, but that they have been evaluating what they will do with those immigrants who cannot return, as is the case of Venezuela, and the fact is that Washington does not have diplomatic relations with Caracas, according to The Associated Press.

Battle over Title 42 In the case of Venezuelans, the United States has been talking with other countries to be able to repatriate foreigners to third countries, such as Mexico. Meanwhile, immigration authorities have been working on a system that will allow them to handle the onslaught of applications that are just coming their way when they end Title 42. The fight to maintain or end Title 42 has been complicated. Before Washington, DC District Judge Emmet Sullivan made his decision, another judge in another state had ruled that it should remain in effect. In fact, still on Monday night a group of 15 conservative states presented an initiative to join the legal battle in an attempt to keep Title 42 in force, pointed out Primicia.

Title 8 expedited expulsions Nuñez-Neto assured that the US government is preparing for the end of Title 42 and to be able to process the largest number of applications in less time, but warned that in the meantime “legal consequences or expedited expulsions” are possible for those who cross illegally. In this case, the deportations and repatriations would be carried out under a current migration law called Title 8. This law authorizes repatriations and “expedited expulsions”, although it gives the immigrant the opportunity to present his case before a judge to request asylum if he expresses fear of being returned.