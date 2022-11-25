Luciano Catarino Díaz is accused of a revolting crime.

The man secretly urinated in the water and coffee of his co-workers.

He passed on an incurable STD. Luciano Catarino Díaz is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shocking crime that is unprecedented in Texas. Díaz was a janitor at a medical clinic and secretly urinated in the company’s water jugs and other containers. Because of this, he passed on herpes to at least four women coworkers. Luciano Catarino Díaz, 50, is currently behind bars and he will have to appear before a judge for having urinated in people’s beverages at work, in a disgusting crime for which there is no explanation. The janitor only told the authorities that he was doing it motivated by an “illness”. Luciano Catarino Díaz is accused of a horrible crime For Luciano Catarino Díaz his legal troubles for urinating in his co-workers beverages is just one more of his problems. The case documents detail that he must answer to the federal immigration authorities once he is tried for his crime. Luciano Catarino Díaz is being investigated by the Houston Police Department (HPD), in Texas, and in the case documents it’s described how he brutalized four women. Out of respect for the victims, their names will not be revealed in this story.

A woman noticed that the water at work tasted bad An employee at the medical clinic noticed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 that the water in the shared water dispenser had a strange odor and taste. The woman decided that she would not drink from that jug again and she brought her own bottles from home. The janitor at the East Houston clinic was Luciano Catarino Diaz. In September, the same employee left her bottle of water on her desk and went to attend to other tasks. When she came back she took a drink and noticed a bad taste and bad smell. She threw the water out and that was when she began to pay closer attention. Concerned, that employee spoke with another colleague.

Another employee’s coffee also smelled and tasted bad The second employee, several days later, offered to share with her partner a thermos that she brought from home. However, when they poured the liquid into a cup, they noticed a foul odor and a strange color. The women then realized that there was urine in the thermos. The other employee’s water also had urine in it. The mystery was how the urine had gotten into the coffee thermos and the water bottle, if the two employees had brought them from their homes. One of the employees bought a tiny security camera and hid it next to her desk. This is how Luciano Catarino Díaz’s crime was discovered.

The lives of the victims changed forever Horrified, the employees watched as Luciano Catarino Díaz took advantage of his colleagues’ distraction to urinate in their beverages. At the time of writing this story, HPD has been able to verify that Luciano Catarino Díaz urinated in the drinks of at least four other people. All four women have already tested positive for herpes, which is a sexually transmitted disease for which there is no cure.

Luciano Catarino Díaz is also wanted by ICE When Catarino Díaz was questioned by the authorities, he could not answer how many times or how many co-workers’s drinks he had urinated in. The man also couldn’t explain why he was doing it, he just said it was “a disease”. HPD believes there may be more victims. Luciano Catarino Díaz is already in the Harris County prison in Houston, awaiting trial in Texas. However, he will also face the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) when he finishes his criminal process.