Chronicle: Man crashed is ex-girlfriend’s party with a gun

Emilio Daniel Morán crashed his ex-girlfriend’s party.

When her family kicked him out, he got angry and shot them.

His macho actions will cost him 10 long years behind bars. Like it or not, when a romantic relationship ends and one person doesn't want to continue, that should be the end of it. Even if they do not agree, the other party must accept that decision. But sometimes people in love do crazy things. This was the case of Emilio Daniel Morán, 24, who broke up with his girlfriend, something he didn't want because he was supposedly in love with her. Unfortunately for him, she wanted nothing to do with him. Emilio Daniel Morán wanted to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday On August 5, 2021, Emilio decided he wanted to bring his ex a birthday gift, have a good time and who knows, maybe reconcile with her. So he got ready, put on his best after shave and went to her house in Gillsville, Georgia. He arrived at the home happy, with many illusions, but he did not count on what was coming. His ex-girlfriend's brother came out to meet him. "You are not welcome on this property anymore. I am going to demand that you leave immediately or you will have serious problems because we will call the police," the man warned him.

He did not like that at all After being humiliated, Emilio began to leave the home. All those who were present at the party and who saw the scene believed that he had made the best decision to follow the instructions and go, but they were very wrong. Annoyed, he took out his gun and opened fire several times in the direction of the group, which included several children. Fortunately, only one of those shots managed to anyone. He shot a man in the leg who had nothing to do with that fight, since he was a guest at the party.

The man who was shot ended up in the hospital The hall county police arrived at the home a few minutes after that violent incident, but by then the shooter had already taken off. The injured man was transferred to a nearby medical center to receive care. Fortunately, the wound he sustained from the bullet was not life-threatening. A few days later, the police were finally able to capture Emilio and charge him in the attack. They filed 13 criminal charges against him, one for each person in the group he shot at. Those charges include aggravated assault and child cruelty. On November 21, Emilio was seated in the defendant's dock.

Now he will spend 10 years behind bars Emilio pleaded guilty to the charges against him, accepting the prosecutor's offer of a less severe sentence. The superior judge of the town of Hall, Kathlene Gosselin sentenced him to 20 years, 10 of which he will spend in prison and the rest, on probation. The year that he has been in prison will be credited to him, so he will be released in 2031. The prosecutor's office had asked the judge to give him at least 15 years in prison, but she gave him less and listened to his lawyer who sold him as a good and intelligent guy, who simply had a trauma that he had carried over from his childhood and it was never treated. Thank you for reading my chronicle today on MundoNow Until next time.