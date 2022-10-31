Dr. Polo confirms suspicions about her relationship with Chayanne

There are rumors about Chayanne and Dr. Polo’s relationship.

There is a strange connection between the lawyer and the singer.

Ana María Polo speaks out.

The Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, recognized for creating and hosting the television program Caso Cerrado, has many ties with entertainment personalities. Dr. Polo shared the moment when she met Chayanne himself.

However, the reality is that they have had the opportunity to appear at more than one event together. And because of that, they hold each other in high esteem. Dr. Polo also has photographs with Camilo and Maluma, among others.

What about Dr. Polo and Chayanne?

Dr. Polo and Chayanne share a bond that very few know about and it has been maintained through the years. Well, the 54-year-old singer and the 63-year-old presenter have appeared together at different galas and events and they’ve not missed the opportunity to take pictures and have a good time.

In this way, the two celebrities have come to know each other quite well and have formed an unbreakable friendship, sustained by admiration and mutual respect. According to El Heraldo de Mexico, both met at the benefit show “Somos Una Voz”, where the Puerto Rican singer performed. FILED UNDER: Dr. Polo Chayanne