Video of the alleged Walmart shooter just before the massacre appears
A video of the alleged Walmart shooter appears. Local police confirmed that six people died, including the shooter, who allegedly was a store manager.
- A video of the alleged Walmart shooter appears.
- Local police confirmed that six people died, including the shooter.
- His colleagues recognized him as one of the store managers.
Video of the alleged shooter just before the massacre at Walmart in which six people were killed. Authorities reported that the attacker was also killed but did not reveal his identity. However, his colleagues recognized him and said that he was one of the store managers.
On Tuesday night there was a deadly shooting at the Walmart located just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. In a press conference on Wednesday morning, local police confirmed that six people were killed and that the shooter also died.
Video of the alleged Walmart shooter just before the massacre appears
Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said Wednesday that, in addition to the fatalities, four people are in the hospital, although he did not provide details about their condition. Authorities confirmed the shooter was a Walmart employee, but did not release his identity because his family had not been notified.
Solesky also did not offer details about how the attacker died, but said that the police had been searching his house. For now, they do not know what could have motivated the attack and they continue to investigate more about the shooting, while videos are leaked on social media.
The shooter fired at his coworkers
Meanwhile, videos of the alleged shooter have circulated on social media. In the images you can see several employees outside the store talking about the shooter and colleagues identify him as Andre Bing, one their Walmart managers.
Employees reportedly commented that the person involved in the shooting was one of their bosses and described, horrified, that he burst into the store’s break room and opened fire on other employees, according to CNN.
Disturbing videos
In another video circulating on social media, you can see a co-worker secretly recording the man and joking with him during a break. The man is talking and laughing, appearing completely normal. WATCH VIDEO HERE
Later, his colleagues at the store commented in shock about what had just happened and mentioned the names of some of their coworkers who, according to them, had been killed. WATCH VIDEO HERE
Shooting at Virginia Walmart
The deadly shooting occurred a few hours before Thanksgiving, just as the store was packed with customers making their last purchases before the holiday. Police said they received an emergency call at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots at a Walmart Supercenter still open to the public, but by the time they arrived, the threat was over.
Still, they continued to find victims for about 30 to 45 minutes. “I mean it’s sad, you know we’re a couple of days before Thanksgiving break,” Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in an interview reported by WAVY. WATCH VIDEO HERE