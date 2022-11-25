Video of the alleged Walmart shooter just before the massacre appears

A video of the alleged Walmart shooter appears.

Local police confirmed that six people died, including the shooter.

His colleagues recognized him as one of the store managers.

Video of the alleged shooter just before the massacre at Walmart in which six people were killed. Authorities reported that the attacker was also killed but did not reveal his identity. However, his colleagues recognized him and said that he was one of the store managers.

On Tuesday night there was a deadly shooting at the Walmart located just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. In a press conference on Wednesday morning, local police confirmed that six people were killed and that the shooter also died.

Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said Wednesday that, in addition to the fatalities, four people are in the hospital, although he did not provide details about their condition. Authorities confirmed the shooter was a Walmart employee, but did not release his identity because his family had not been notified.

Solesky also did not offer details about how the attacker died, but said that the police had been searching his house. For now, they do not know what could have motivated the attack and they continue to investigate more about the shooting, while videos are leaked on social media.