Univision has bad news for the popular ‘Hoy’ morning show

Univision cancels Hoy in the US! Once again, Univisión made a decision that took Hoy viewers by surprise. It’s been reported that executives have decided to replace it with a different morning show in the US. People immediately began complaining online.

The decision was revealed after Univisión and Televisa announced their merger and began changing programming. It was expected that Hoy would be a success and that it would shine in the United States.

After being on the air for some time, Televisa announced their popular morning show Hoy will no longer be broadcast in the United States. Journalist Jacqueline Martínez, better known as Chamonic3, shared the news on Instagram.

«I’m telling you that Univisión took Hoy off the air in the United States,» sshe posted on Chamonic3. She reports it will be replaced with a Univisión show. At the moment, it is unknown if this is just a temporary decision.