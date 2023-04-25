Televisa announces La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.

Just hours before the grand finale of La Casa de los Famosos, Televisa has announced they are producing a version of the hit show in Mexico. They even revealed who the first contestants might be.

La Casa de los Famosos is so popular that a Mexican network has decided to air their own version. Televisa is already working on their version of the reality show.

Since 2022, there have been rumors that a Mexican television station had acquired the rights to the popular reality show. Now, according to TV Notas, Televisa is developing their own version of the Telemundo show. La Casa de los Famosos is in its third season in the United States.

TV Notas also reveals they already have the first contestants. They are Paul Stanley, host of the morning show Hoy, actress and singer Lorena Herrara, presenter Raquel Bigorra and Manelyk from Acapulco Shore, as well as the first season of the Telemundo reality show