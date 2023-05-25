Cuban-American filmmaker León Ichaso dies.

Cuban-American director and writer Leon Ichaso died last Sunday at his residence in Los Angeles at the age of 74. His sister Mari Rodríguez Ichaso confirmed he suffered a massive heart attack.

León was one of the most prominent directors in Cuba, as well as a defender of the release of political prisoners by the regime in Havana. In a message shared on social media by journalist and writer Luis de la Paz, Ichaso’s sister confirmed what «nobody could imagine.»

«A brilliant person, full of life, curiosity, a great youth of spirit and illusions for all things. He is a unique being and everyone who has met him knows it. I am devastated,» wrote the filmmaker’s sister.

Born in Havana in August 1948, Ichaso immigrated to the United States with his mother and sister, while his father stayed on the island to support the revolution, although years later he would also join the family in New York.