On Wednesday it was confirmed that legendary singer Tina Turner had passed away at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by The Associated Press and other media.

According to the Daily Mail, the iconic singer passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long illness and, according to early reports, she died peacefully.

Tina Turner was an unstoppable singer and actress who teamed up with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic series of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s. She survived domestic violence in the marriage, which is depicted in the hit What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, her manager said. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.