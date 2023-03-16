UK teacher killed her cheating boyfriend and buried him in her garden

UK teacher Fiona Beal killed her boyfriend and then buried him in her garden.

A mistake revealed her crime.

She says her partner was emotionally abusive.

A UK teacher killed her boyfriend and buried him in the garden. A mistake revealed her crime. However, Fiona Beal is defending herself, saying that she suffered psychological abuse and also that she mentally unwell, according to El Heraldo and the BBC.

This story has shocked the community because Fiona Beal and Nicholas Billingham had been together for 17 years. Police discovered his body due to a mistake she made four months after committing the murder.

FIONA BEAL PLANNED THE CRIME FOR WEEKS

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham. During the trial Beal said that he cheated on her over and over again but she always forgave him. The toxic relationship continued until she snapped and began planning his murder.

The teacher testified before the Northampton Crown Court, England, United Kingdom, that she found out that Billingham had a child with another woman. She also said he threatened her and spat at her after sex.