UK teacher killed her cheating boyfriend and buried him in her garden
UK teacher Fiona Beal killed her boyfriend and then buried him in her garden. A mistake revealed her crime.She says her partner was emotionally abusive.
A UK teacher killed her boyfriend and buried him in the garden. A mistake revealed her crime. However, Fiona Beal is defending herself, saying that she suffered psychological abuse and also that she mentally unwell, according to El Heraldo and the BBC.
This story has shocked the community because Fiona Beal and Nicholas Billingham had been together for 17 years. Police discovered his body due to a mistake she made four months after committing the murder.
FIONA BEAL PLANNED THE CRIME FOR WEEKS
The victim was identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham. During the trial Beal said that he cheated on her over and over again but she always forgave him. The toxic relationship continued until she snapped and began planning his murder.
The teacher testified before the Northampton Crown Court, England, United Kingdom, that she found out that Billingham had a child with another woman. She also said he threatened her and spat at her after sex.
She lured him with sex
Beal said she lured Billingham into their bathtub by promising sex and asked him to put on blindfold. He agreed, not knowing that it would be the last time he would see her face, and the light of day, since she had other plans for him.
She then plunged a knife into his neck, perforating his jugular artery, which caused him to bleed to death. Then she buried his body in her back yard.
Fiona Beal says she was suicidal
Fiona Beal murdered Nicholas Billingham on November 1, 2021. She then used her victim’s cell phone to message his contacts, pretending he was alive. She said she had COVID and used the quarantine time to dispose of the body.
Guilt ate away at her and she said she decided to take her own life. However, police found her when a concerned coworker asked for a wellness check. They found her in a rented room with non-life-threatening injuries and a journal detailing her crime.