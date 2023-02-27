R. Kelly is sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

R. Kelly was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for sex crimes.

He was found guilty of 6 of 13 charges.

Some of his victims were minors.

R&B star R. Kelly, who has been facing various sex crimes charges since 2002, was sentenced in federal court in Chicago. Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence and asked that it be served in addition to the time he is already spending behind bars.

Kelly has faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse. Years ago some parents sued him for allegedly recruiting their daughters into a sex cult. He has been arrested several times for a variety of crimes.

R. Kelly faced lawsuits

According to TMZ, on February 3, 2002, a video surfaced that allegedly showed R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl and urinating on her. The video, which was shared by an unknown source, was submitted to the Chicago Sun-Times and the newspaper published the story on February 8, 2002.

On July 17, 2017, Jim DeRogatis of BuzzFeed News reported that three groups of parents accused Kelly of keeping their daughters in an abusive cult. However, Kelly and the alleged victims denied the allegations.