Is there no respect? Rapping priest gives mass wearing a baseball cap, chains and sunglasses

Is there no respect? Rapping priest gives mass wearing a baseball cap, chains and sunglasses

By 
  • A rapping priest from Germany causes controversy.
  • He gave mass in a baseball cap, sunglasses and gold chains.
  • Viewers had divided opinions about it.

A German priest has caused controversy after having giving mass wearing a cap, sunglasses and gold chains. The rapping priest was trying to modernize his religious services.

Comments on the viral video were divided among those who supported the rapping priest and and others who questioned his methods, saying his approach was “disrespectful” to religion.

Rapping priest gives mass in a baseball cap, sunglasses and chains

Priest gives mass rapping with cap, glasses and chains
PHOTO: YouTube

The priest has flow and he did not care what people said about him. He chose to give an “urban” mass wearing a baseball cap and chains with a beat box in the background.

The video that was shared on YouTube went viral and it had millions of views on various sites. However people were divided over whether they thought he was being disrespectful.

The rapping priest from Germany

The priest who gave the mass rapping is from Germany
PHOTO: YouTube

The viral mass was recorded in the Hammelburg church in Germany last February. The priest, named Thomas Eschenbacher, gave a completely unconventional mass.

The priest told the media that this was the first time he rapped for mass. However, it is not the first time Eschenbacher has drawn attention or been involved in controversy as there are previous incidents that have raised questions about him.

The video generated controversy

His video generated controversy and divided opinion
PHOTO: YouTube

In addition to rapping for mass, the priest once offered whiskey to the attendees of a spiritual retreat. He did this to attract more devotees to the celebration.

The unusual mass got mixed comments from people supporting the priest’s ingenuity, while others say it was disrespectful to the Catholic faith.

Today
International
