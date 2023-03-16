A rapping priest from Germany causes controversy.

He gave mass in a baseball cap, sunglasses and gold chains.

Viewers had divided opinions about it.

A German priest has caused controversy after having giving mass wearing a cap, sunglasses and gold chains. The rapping priest was trying to modernize his religious services.

Comments on the viral video were divided among those who supported the rapping priest and and others who questioned his methods, saying his approach was “disrespectful” to religion.

The priest has flow and he did not care what people said about him. He chose to give an “urban” mass wearing a baseball cap and chains with a beat box in the background.

The video that was shared on YouTube went viral and it had millions of views on various sites. However people were divided over whether they thought he was being disrespectful.