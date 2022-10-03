Another sad case of religious people getting carried away.

Little Arely died when her family tried to perform an exorcism.

Her mother, grandfather and uncle will be tried for murder. For more than a millennium, religions around the world have been used to keep their millions of followers submerged in ignorance and today, despite the fact that we are already in the middle of the 21st century, we haven't moved far away enough from that. The case that I will expose in my Chronicle today is a clear example of this. Arely Hernández was a beautiful little girl, barely three years old, but quite restless. She didn't sleep enough, she cried too much and even threw tantrums, which is why her family became concerned. But, instead of consulting experts, calling a pediatrician or a psychologist, they turned to their religious leader, who coincidentally was the girl's grandfather. Her grandfather said Arely was possessed As if he were an expert in children's behavior, the pastor of the Apostles and Prophets Pentecostal Church, identified by the authorities as René Huezo, determined that the child's condition had "spiritual roots" and that she needed an exorcism as soon as possible. The guy convinced the little girl's mother and her uncle that they had to liberate her from the legion of evil spirits that were tormenting the girl's body. They not only believed the story, but they planned the ritual as quickly as possible. Filed Under: Perfect Religious Case Chronicle

Arely's family suffocated her to death It's impossible to know exactly what they did to the little girl besides yelling at her with all their might, shaking her repeatedly and anointing her with all kinds of oils, but what is a fact is that she ended up dead. The girl stopped breathing and California authorities determined she died of suffocation. According to court records signed by the District Attorney, Rebekah Wise, Arely's mother, Claudia Hernández, squeezed her throat so hard, that she became unconscious. Then, she put her hand in her mouth, with the idea of ​​removing the demons lodged in her digestive system.

The family didn't deny what happened After the little girl stopped breathing and showed no vital signs, those involved in the ritual called the paramedics for help. Several patrol cars from the San José Police Department also arrived at the small temple. It was there that they learned that "they were trying to free the minor from evil." Rene Hernández Santos, the victim's uncle, as well as her grandfather and mother, had no qualms about saying that the girl woke up abruptly crying at night and that she liked to scream a lot, which is why the three came to the conclusion that she needed "spiritual help" as soon as possible.

Prayers were no longer enough The trio confessed that they had been praying intensely for the girl's well-being for days, but seeing that their prayers had not borne fruit, they decided to act. The alleged pastor René Huezo told the authorities that he was sure that the exorcism had not caused his granddaughter's death. "People can talk all they want, but in the end, only God and those of us who were there the day my girl left know what really happened that day," said the victim's mother through a video posted on YouTube a few days after being released on bail. It's sad that, instead of reflecting on the mistakes made by letting themselves be guided by a religious fanatic, they still make excuses. But that's how some sects have always been. Up to that level they manage to subdue their parishioners. At least little Arely is already in a better place. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.