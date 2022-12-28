Hispanic mother forces her son out of a bar with a belt and it goes viral (VIDEO)
A furious mother's punishment was caught on video. She forced her son out of the bar while he was having fun. Now it's viral on social media.
A mother’s punishment for her grown son is trending on social media. The peculiar circumstances surrounding the incident made everyone laugh. This is the story of a Hispanic mother who forced her son out of a bar with a belt and went viral.
A video shared on Instagram a couple of days ago quickly began trending. Nowadays, in the digital age, anything you do can be caught on video and shared with the world.
Hispanic mother forces her son out of a bar and goes viral
The protagonists of this peculiar story were a mother and her son, because the energetic way in which the lady went to pick up her son from a michelada shop, belt in hand, to take him home, has gone around the world.
The popular video is the perfect example that a mother’s love is infinite and that they will never stop caring for and raising their children. No matter the situation, no matter where they are, they will always try to guide their children to follow the right path.
A mother was determined to take her son out of a michelada shop
The video circulating on social media shows the moment when a mother set out to take her son out of a michelada shop. Michelada is a popular Mexican beverage which is prepared by mixing beer, lemon juice, spices, salt and seasoning sauces.
In the first seconds of the video, we see how the lady takes her adult son out of the bar, but not before whipping him a few times on the back with a belt for allegedly having disobeyed her and secretly going drinking.
The young man was unable to avoid being scolded by his mother
While his mother instructed him to leave, you could see the young man’s reaction, apparently unable to avoid being scolded by his mother, knowing that the punishment was just beginning, as we can be sure it was worse for him at home.
Finally, the popular video shows the two walking down the street, with the man ahead while his mother is behind him still holding the belt.
People expressed their opinions online
Many people did not hesitate to comment on what happened: “I applaud you for the respect you still have for your mother.” “Parents always wishing the best for us,” and “Never play with Latina moms.”
However, the opinions were just beginning: “Not to mention the boss is the boss.” “Mom has to do what she needs to do to keep him safe, one day he will be grateful.” “He’s a good son, another would have fought her back, with how big he is,” they concluded. Click here to see how a Hispanic mother forces her son out of a bar with a belt.