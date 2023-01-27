A 4-year-old boy dies after his adoptive parents performed an exorcism on him.

A 4-year-old boy dies after his adoptive parents performed an exorcism on him in Surry County, North Carolina. The terrifying story has left the community speechless and has caused an uproar, according toFox 8 and TV Azteca.

According to the police investigation, there is sufficient evidence to determine Skyler Wilson’s death was caused by excessive swaddling which resulted in hypoxic brain injuries caused by insufficient oxygen reaching the brain.

WHAT DID SKYLER’S PARENTS DO TO HIM?

Joseph Wilson is accused, along with his wife Jodi, of the death of their adoptive child Skyler Wilson. He allegedly received a text message from his wife saying that she was having a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on January 5. She did this with a sheet while he was sleeping.

But the most lurid thing was that she sent a picture of Skyler, who was wrapped in a sheet or blanket, face down on the floor of the family’s living room with duct tape attaching him to the floor.