Adoptive parents accused of exorcisms and abuse before 4-year-old’s death
A 4-year-old boy dies after his adoptive parents performed an exorcism on him.The incident occurred in Surry County, North Carolina.
A 4-year-old boy dies after his adoptive parents performed an exorcism on him in Surry County, North Carolina. The terrifying story has left the community speechless and has caused an uproar, according toFox 8 and TV Azteca.
According to the police investigation, there is sufficient evidence to determine Skyler Wilson’s death was caused by excessive swaddling which resulted in hypoxic brain injuries caused by insufficient oxygen reaching the brain.
WHAT DID SKYLER’S PARENTS DO TO HIM?
Joseph Wilson is accused, along with his wife Jodi, of the death of their adoptive child Skyler Wilson. He allegedly received a text message from his wife saying that she was having a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on January 5. She did this with a sheet while he was sleeping.
But the most lurid thing was that she sent a picture of Skyler, who was wrapped in a sheet or blanket, face down on the floor of the family’s living room with duct tape attaching him to the floor.
WHAT DO THE POLICE SAY?
Investigations reveal that the child died on January 9. They also reported that Skyler and his brother were sent to the Wilsons in September 2021 who had “raised” three children before. No one imagined the tragedy that would result.
The investigation found that Jodi used techniques that she learned from Nancy Thomas, a self-described "professional therapeutic parent".
WHAT DID THE THERAPIST SAY?
“I am shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of this little one passing away. Since I have no knowledge of the incident, I am unable to give a comment. I am willing to assist law enforcement if they have any questions, ” she said about the tragic case.
A detective from the sheriff's office met with a doctor who told him that Skyler had a hypoxic brain injury. This is caused by a restriction that does not allow oxygen to reach the brain. The doctor, who spoke to Joseph Wilson earlier, told the investigator Skyler's brain injuries were consistent with "too much restraint" with a technique called "swaddling."
WHAT DID THEY FIND IN THE FAMILY’S HOUSE?
The investigation indicates that personnel from the sheriff’s office carried out a search warrant at the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Upon arrival they observed terrifying details that may answer questions about how the little boy died.
There were "wrist and ankle support straps/braces" there, as well as cameras in a bag in the basement. Joseph Wilson told an SBI officer and a detective that the straps were used to tie Skyler up while he was being swaddled. And Jodi Wilson removed the cameras during the incident with Skyler on January 5.