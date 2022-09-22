Texas Sheriff investigates Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Texas police opened the investigation.

Did Florida’s governor break the law? CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF DESANTIS! A Texas sheriff recently reported that the transfer of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is being investigated. The criminal investigation arose after Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis flew groups of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The news came after it was revealed that a group of immigrants had been lured into taking a private plane to the liberal enclave. The incident is also being pursued by private lawyers on behalf of the migrants, who were victimized by being duped into traveling to Massachusetts. INVESTIGATION INTO RON DESANTIS Bexar County Sheriff’s Department Chief Javier Salazar today announced an investigation into the transfer of a group of migrants, who were in that area of ​​Texas, to the exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, reported the EFE news agency. Salazar said at news conference that he has launched an investigation into the controversial plane transfer of the migrants, who he said were near the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, the county’s largest city. They were tricked into traveling to Martha’s Vineyard by order of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Were laws broken? After the investigation into the transfer of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was announced, the authorities did not indicate what laws may have been violated by transporting the 48 Venezuelans in private planes from San Antonio last week, The Associated Press reported. The investigation is still in progress. Bexar County Police Chief Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, called the flights out of his city political manipulation. But he said investigators so far have only spoken with attorneys representing some of the migrants and have not identified any possible suspects who could face charges, the AP reported.

Was the cruel stunt criminal? Javier Salazar indicated that they observed certain "criminal activity" regarding the migrants. Likewise, he said that they need to keep an "open mind" during the investigation into what laws may have been broken. "I think there is some criminal activity," Salazar said. "But at this time we try to keep an open mind and we are going to investigate to find out exactly what laws were violated, if that was the case," he said according to The Associated Press. The Bexar County Police Chief is closely following the ongoing investigation.

Is DeSantis cooperating? After information about the incident was released, DeSantis' office responded with a statement saying the migrants were presented with more options to get to Massachusetts, The Associated Press reported. DeSantis's spokesman also stated that the immigrants were willing to leave Bexar County. "Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and 'left to fend for themselves," DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said. "Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected," she said, according to the AP.