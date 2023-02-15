Rihanna returned to the stage after seven years.

The singer took over the Super Bowl halftime show.

Donald Trump lashes out at Rihanna after the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna took over the halftime of the NFL’s biggest game with a show that featured some of her biggest hits like We Found Love, Rude Boy and Umbrella.

Rihanna’s halftime show featured a wide repertoire of her greatest hits, however, some were disappointed that the singer didn’t have any special guests. Despite making the audience dance, there were those who were not happy with the show. Donald Trump, for one, had a lot to say about it.

Trump didn’t love Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

Even before the singer’s performance, the former president wasn’t happy that Rihanna would be doing the halftime show. On his social network, Truth Social, he shared his complaints with his followers.

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” the former president wrote about Rihanna recently. Undoubtedly, Trump had a bone to pick with the singer who insulted him in 2020 by posing next to a truck that had “F**k Trump” spray painted on the side.