Trump lashes out at Rihanna after halftime show
Rihanna’s halftime show featured a wide repertoire of her greatest hits, however, some were disappointed that the singer didn’t have any special guests. Despite making the audience dance, there were those who were not happy with the show. Donald Trump, for one, had a lot to say about it.
Trump didn’t love Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
Even before the singer’s performance, the former president wasn’t happy that Rihanna would be doing the halftime show. On his social network, Truth Social, he shared his complaints with his followers.
“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” the former president wrote about Rihanna recently. Undoubtedly, Trump had a bone to pick with the singer who insulted him in 2020 by posing next to a truck that had “F**k Trump” spray painted on the side.
Rihanna’s long-anticipated performance
Rihanna began her performance on top of a floating platform in the middle of the football field with the hit Bitch Better Have My Money. She gradually descended and sang Where Have You Been. Accompanied by a large number of dancers, Rihanna gave a 13-minute show.
The big surprise of the night was that, unlike other halftime shows, the singer was not accompanied by a guest artist. However, she did bring her makeup line as in the middle of the performance she did a quick touch up.. Rihanna ended the show with Diamonds.
Trump’ message on Truth Social before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was apparently not enough. After Rihanna’s show, he lashed out again.
“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history —This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”
Do people agree with Trump?
After Donald Trump attacked Rihanna, people immediately responded. There were high expectations for the singer after a seven-year absence from the stage.
“For the first time I agree with the man.” “Now he told the truth, it’s true.” “I love Rihanna’s music but Trump is right.” “It’s true…” “I agree with him.” These are some of the comments that can be read on escandalo_o’s Instagram post.