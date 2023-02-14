Did Rihanna grab her crotch during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show?
Rihanna made a splash with her return to the stage. Many criticized the singer's performance. Did she grab her crotch and smell her fingers during the show?
Without a doubt, Rihanna’s return shook Super Bowl LVII and her performance got many reactions. The talented singer hit the stage with floating platforms and incredible dancers, but did Rihanna grab her crotch during the show?
Many people praised the halftime show, however a controversy broke out, since some said it looked like she grabbed her crotch and then smelled her fingers during the performance.
At one point, Rihanna grabs her crotch and and then puts her hand near her nose, appearing to smell it. Was it a message to all her haters who criticized her before the Super Bowl?
Beloved singer Rihanna says she represents immigrants and her return to the stage after seven years was hotly anticipated. She performed at the Super Bowl in a baggy red ensemble that some criticized.
Rihanna’s halftime show
The singer began on a floating stage surprising everyone in the stadium. A large group of dancers dressed completely in white accompanied Rihanna as she performed her greatest hits.
She began the show with Bitch Better Have My Money on a raised platform on top of a red one that spanned the playing field.
Rihanna is applauded in Arizona
Her second song, this time on the ground, was Where Have You Been. She then followed up with her hit songs Only Girl (In the Wold) and We Found Love. Rude Boy was the fourth song and it continued with Work, as she dazzled the audience.
Other of her most popular songs that she performed was All the Lights. Later she pleased her audience with the iconic Umbrella. The entire stadium erupted with shouts and applause for the singer.
Rihanna’s controversial gesture
Despite putting on a great show at the Super Bowl, Rihanna did get some criticism. She was harshly criticized by some fans for her halftime performance. Some people objected to choreography where she appeared to grab her crotch.
After the crotch grab, she appeared to be fanning the air as though something smelled. It is worth mentioning she announced her second pregnancy with the song Diamonds. TO SEE RIHANNA’S CROTCH GRAB CLICK HERE