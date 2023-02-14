Did Rihanna grab her crotch during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show?

Rihanna made a splash with her return to the stage.

Many criticized the singer’s performance.

But did she grab her crotch and smell her fingers during the show?

Without a doubt, Rihanna’s return shook Super Bowl LVII and her performance got many reactions. The talented singer hit the stage with floating platforms and incredible dancers, but did Rihanna grab her crotch during the show?

Many people praised the halftime show, however a controversy broke out, since some said it looked like she grabbed her crotch and then smelled her fingers during the performance.

Did Rihanna grab her crotch during her halftime show?

At one point, Rihanna grabs her crotch and and then puts her hand near her nose, appearing to smell it. Was it a message to all her haters who criticized her before the Super Bowl?

Beloved singer Rihanna says she represents immigrants and her return to the stage after seven years was hotly anticipated. She performed at the Super Bowl in a baggy red ensemble that some criticized.