Racist TikToker rants that Mexicans should not attend American football games on TikTok

  • A video of a racist who says that Mexicans should not attend American football games goes viral.
  • He says the sport is not suitable for Hispanics.
  • TikTok user responds to the video.

TikTok user says Mexicans should not attend  American football games. In a viral video, a racist user goes on a rant saying Hispanics, specifically Mexicans, do not belong in the stands at football games.

On TikTok, user @jacksonlaps made it clear that he believes the sport is not for Mexicans, since it’s an “American” sport. Several other users responded to his racist remarks.

Racist says Mexicans should not attend American football games

Gringo says that Mexicans should not attend football games
PHOTO TikTok

TikTok user @jacksonlaps posted a video where he rants about altercation that occurred during a 49ers game that involved Hispanics. He pointed out that those involved were Mexicans, in addition making other racist remarks.

He claims that this is the reason why Mexicans should not attend American football games. He also stressed that the sport was specifically for “Americans,” while adding that Mexicans could keep soccer.

Racist TikTok user sparks outrage

Gringo expressed that Mexicans act like animals so they have no place in American football
PHOTO TikTok

In the video, he points out those involved in the fight are Mexicans, and says that they act like uncontrollable animals. He demands that they return to Mexico, where their behavior will be tolerated and that they stay away from American football, which is exclusively for “Americans”.

“If these Mexicans can’t control themselves and are going to act like animals, let them go back to Mexico where that shit is tolerated.”

People immediately clap back at racist TikToker @jacksonlaps

User of the platform responds to the TikToker that attacked Hispanics
PHOTO TikTok

User @carlos_eduardo_espina decided to respond to the racist video. Carlos Eduardo took the time to respond to Jackson explaining why his comments were far from accurate.

Carlos Eduardo explains that the group fighting in the match was Hispanic, however he was wrong in assuming that they were all Mexican. He adds that he is not going to justify Hispanics fighting, but that Hispanics are not the only ones causing fights at sporting events.

Backlash against the racist TikToker

Other users come out to respond to the TikToker's comments
PHOTO TikTok

After Carlos Eduardo pointed out that Hispanics were not the only ones causing fights at sporting events, he added: “People of all races, including yours, have fought each other in stadiums. Just look at the celebrations of past years of the Super Bowl let’s see… who was in the streets climbing poles, burning cars?”

“He himself said, it is America’s sport and America is a continent.” “It had to be said and it was said!!!” “AMERICA IS A CONTINENT!!!!” “He says that America is only the United States of America.”To see the video click HERE

Sport
Spicy Bits
