Rihanna is pregnant again! Suspicions after her Super Bowl halftime show are confirmed
Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was a hit. She had another big reveal during the show. Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.
- Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was a hit.
- She had another big reveal during the show.
- Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.
The Super Bowl brought many surprises, including iconic artist Rihanna’s incredible halftime show. Fans immediately began wondering of Rihanna is pregnant when they noticed she seemed to be sporting a noticeable bump.
What better time to announce you’re expecting than the most anticipated sporting event of the year?
Rihanna is pregnant!
Rihanna’s performance began and the singer took to the stage after spending many years. What better way to return than with a performance at the most anticipated event in football?
As she began performing, people noticed that she looked visibly pregnant, causing a furor on social media.
A rep confirmed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting
The iconic Umbrella singer quickly began trending on Twitter as fans gushed about her performance and speculated about a baby bump.
Later that night, her rep confirmed to People magazine that the rumors are true — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.
Rihanna was a mom in 2022
Rihanna had her first child in May 2022. She and long-time boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, are happy parents of a baby boy.
Rihanna has not revealed the name of her son for the same reason that she wants to keep his life growth private, so the media calls him “Baby Ri”.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show
Rihanna made her return to the stage by setting a very high bar with a performance that fulfilled her fans expectations. People commented on social media that Rihanna’s show was everything they hoped for.
The star sang many of her favorites such as Diamonds and Where Have You Been?. A$AP Rocky and their son were at State Farm Stadium supporting her.