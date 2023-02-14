Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was a hit.

She had another big reveal during the show.

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

The Super Bowl brought many surprises, including iconic artist Rihanna’s incredible halftime show. Fans immediately began wondering of Rihanna is pregnant when they noticed she seemed to be sporting a noticeable bump.

What better time to announce you’re expecting than the most anticipated sporting event of the year?

Rihanna is pregnant!

Rihanna’s performance began and the singer took to the stage after spending many years. What better way to return than with a performance at the most anticipated event in football?

As she began performing, people noticed that she looked visibly pregnant, causing a furor on social media.