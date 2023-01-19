Alleged adult video of Ángela Aguilar leaked in the midst of Babo’s controversy (PHOTO)
Social media users say an adult video features Ángela Aguilar. This comes amidst rapper Babo's video controversy. Nobody can believe it!
Yesterday social media exploded in the midst of the scandal generated by an explicit video of popular Mexican rapper, Babo. It seems that he may not be the only one taking his clothes off. An alleged adult video of Ángela Aguilar has been leaked.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Mexican rapper and singer Babo (Eduardo Dávalos de Luna) shocked everyone on social media. He began trending after the leak of an alternate video for his new song Piensa en mí, which was originally shared on OnlyFans because of its explicit content.
Alleged adult video of Ángela Aguilar is leaked in the midst of Babo’s scandal
While social media was in an uproar over the leaked video, it seems that the surprises of the day would not end there. Well, a few hours later, regional Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter was also singled out for a scandal.
According to Debate, an explicit video that people claim is of Ángela Aguilar has been leaked. This prompted a huge online debate about whether the video is real and if it is in fact the popular young singer.
Did Ángela Aguilar show her breasts?
The photograph shared by hundreds of users on social media, including Twitter, shows a woman, who looks very much like Ángela Aguilar, lowering her top and shamelessly showing her breasts. However, the image was censored with emoticons.
The woman in the photos bears an incredible resemblance to Ángela, which began to raise doubts among social media users. Well, her hair, facial features and her peculiar pose all look like the popular singer.
Is it Ángela Aguilar in the video?
Everything seems to indicate the woman in the video is not Ángela Aguilar. Users concluded that it could be manipulated and that, though the woman in the video resembles the Mexican singer, it is not her.
So far, the Qué Agonia, Tu sangre en mi cuerpo and Ahí donde me ven singer has not spoken to the media or on any of her social networks about the controversy.
“Preparing very nice things”
What the singer did confirm in her most recent Instagram post is that she is working more than ever on her next music projects and she showed it with photo of herself in what appears to be a dressing room.
“Preparing very nice things,” she wrote in the description of her post with more than 500,000 “likes” so far. In the photos Ángela Aguilar is wearing a black tank top, with dazzling makeup and hair that highlight her incredible beauty.