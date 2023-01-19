Social media users say an adult video features Ángela Aguilar.

This comes amidst rapper Babo’s video controversy.

Nobody can believe it!

Yesterday social media exploded in the midst of the scandal generated by an explicit video of popular Mexican rapper, Babo. It seems that he may not be the only one taking his clothes off. An alleged adult video of Ángela Aguilar has been leaked.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Mexican rapper and singer Babo (Eduardo Dávalos de Luna) shocked everyone on social media. He began trending after the leak of an alternate video for his new song Piensa en mí, which was originally shared on OnlyFans because of its explicit content.

Alleged adult video of Ángela Aguilar is leaked in the midst of Babo’s scandal

While social media was in an uproar over the leaked video, it seems that the surprises of the day would not end there. Well, a few hours later, regional Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter was also singled out for a scandal.

According to Debate, an explicit video that people claim is of Ángela Aguilar has been leaked. This prompted a huge online debate about whether the video is real and if it is in fact the popular young singer.