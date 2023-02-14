John Cena wears a miniskirt and heels for his new movie (PHOTOS)

John Cena wears a miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and heels.

The former WWE wrestler showed off his toned legs on the set of his new movie.

Cena is in Australia filming Ricky Stanicky.

John Cena is caught wearing miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and heels, showing off his toned legs. He was photographed in Melbourne, Australia filming his new movie Ricky Stanicky.

People immediately commented on his interesting ensemble. Photos of the ex-WWE wrestler have already begun to haunt social media and users cannot believe what their eyes are seeing.

John Cena wears a miniskirt and heels

John Cena was photographed on the set of his new movie in Melbourne, Australia. Ricky Stanicky will star the Hollywood actor. His costume shocked social media users.

John Cena’s toned legs were highlighted in a plaid miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and high-heeled lace-up booties.