John Cena wears a miniskirt and heels for his new movie (PHOTOS)
John Cena wears a miniskirt, thigh-highs and heels. The former WWE wrestler showed off his toned legs on the set of his new movie.
- John Cena wears a miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and heels.
- The former WWE wrestler showed off his toned legs on the set of his new movie.
- Cena is in Australia filming Ricky Stanicky.
John Cena is caught wearing miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and heels, showing off his toned legs. He was photographed in Melbourne, Australia filming his new movie Ricky Stanicky.
People immediately commented on his interesting ensemble. Photos of the ex-WWE wrestler have already begun to haunt social media and users cannot believe what their eyes are seeing.
John Cena wears a miniskirt and heels
John Cena was photographed on the set of his new movie in Melbourne, Australia. Ricky Stanicky will star the Hollywood actor. His costume shocked social media users.
John Cena’s toned legs were highlighted in a plaid miniskirt, thigh-high stockings and high-heeled lace-up booties.
John Cena surprises in a miniskirt and heels
After the paparazzi captured John Cena filming Ricky Stanicky, the images quickly spread through social media. They are all over Twitter.
Some applaud Cena wearing a miniskirt and heels, saying this outfit guarantees his movie will be a hit. “Prediction… John Cena’s new movie will explode.” “John Cena always setting trends.” “This is too sexy from John Cena.”
Not everyone likes Cena’s new look
Despite the fact that the photos of John Cena in a miniskirt and heels were praised by many online, there are those who aren’t happy to see the ex-wrestler that way. Disappointed comments were quick to arrive.
“It can’t be the same John Cena I grew up seeing.” “This is definitely not my John Cena.” However, there are also those who find it funny, comparing the actor to Eminem when he dressed as Britney Spears.
What is Ricky Stanicky about?
Ricky Stanicky is John Cena’s new film featuring actors like Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and Jim Carrey. The story follows a group of three lifelong friends who make up a fake fourth friend to blame for all their problems.
The three find themselves in trouble when their wives ask to meet their friend Ricky Stanicky. The friends decide to hire a person to pose as their fourth friend, however, this unleashes mayhem.