Belinda poses in a skimpy top and miniskirt for a mirror selfie (PHOTOS)

Belinda raises temperatures in a skimpy outfit.

The singer wears a daring miniskirt in a mirror selfie.

“I still don’t understand why people deify someone at such a level.”

Belinda poses in a miniskirt. Talented singer and actress Belinda is one of the most successful artists in recent years. Her name has been on everyone lips recently. With her daring stage outfits, she makes her fans fall in love with her.

Much has been said of the relationship between her ex-fiancé, Christian Nodal and the singer Cazzu, who have monopolized the media with their extravagant style, as both are fond of tattoos. The Adiós Amor singer looks quite happy with his new girlfriend.

Belinda takes a mirror selfie in a daring miniskirt

It should be remembered that Belinda and Nodal broke up at the beginning of this year, however, the Spanish beauty, who was most affected at the end of this relationship, has managed to move on and looks more beautiful than ever.

The Sapito singer has shown a new, more daring and risky side, leaving behind the innocent image with she became known for in teen soap operas. Now, she shows off her great figure in revealing outfits and her most recent was one of the most daring we’ve seen.