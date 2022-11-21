Belinda poses in a skimpy top and miniskirt for a mirror selfie (PHOTOS)
Belinda raises temperatures in a skimpy outfit on social media. The gorgeous singer wears a daring miniskirt in a mirror selfie.
Belinda poses in a miniskirt. Talented singer and actress Belinda is one of the most successful artists in recent years. Her name has been on everyone lips recently. With her daring stage outfits, she makes her fans fall in love with her.
Much has been said of the relationship between her ex-fiancé, Christian Nodal and the singer Cazzu, who have monopolized the media with their extravagant style, as both are fond of tattoos. The Adiós Amor singer looks quite happy with his new girlfriend.
It should be remembered that Belinda and Nodal broke up at the beginning of this year, however, the Spanish beauty, who was most affected at the end of this relationship, has managed to move on and looks more beautiful than ever.
The Sapito singer has shown a new, more daring and risky side, leaving behind the innocent image with she became known for in teen soap operas. Now, she shows off her great figure in revealing outfits and her most recent was one of the most daring we’ve seen.
Belinda shared a series of photos on Instagram and Twitter where is posing in front of the mirror in a skimpy top. The Spanish artist raised temperatures showing her curves in a tiny outfit that left little to the imagination.
You can see Nodal’s ex wearing a glittering backless top and matching miniskirt. After her breakup with the Mexican singer, Beli has flaunted her figure and fans understand why her exes can’t get over her. Filed Under: Belinda mirror selfie
“After a while they will be brought to their knees”
The photos show the Bella traición singer showing her tiny waist, while posing in front of the mirror. Immediately, her followers reacted to the post and complimented the Spanish singer.
"The one and only iconic princess of Latin pop. No one can put on those looks and look like that. Because we all know that historical facts cannot be altered, and in this case in pop in Spanish the throne is and will always be yours." "I still don't understand why people deify someone at such a level, they idolize her, after a while they will be brought to their knees," some users said on the Instagram post.
A new side
In recent weeks, Belinda has made a splash on social media. It should be remembered that a few days ago she was seen wearing a tiny, crocheted bikini. She sported this tropical style as only she can.
One of the outfits that her fans fell in love with the most her outfit at the 2000's Pop Tour in Monterrey, which was her second concert of the tour in Mexico. The singer wore a form-fitting black outfit that showed all of her curves. With information from El Heraldo de Mexico, El universal and TV Notas.